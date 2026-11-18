City staff wants nearly $700,000 to grow capacity during the summer of 2028.

After multiple years of budget cuts, L.A. ’s Civil Rights Department says it needs more staff and funding to respond to an expected spike in human rights issues during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

City staff said it needed $696,000 at a City Council ad hoc Olympics committee meeting Monday, warning that without additional resources it would not be able to adequately enforce L.A. ’s civil and human rights ordinance or investigate complaints. The ask comes as the civil rights department operates with fewer staff after more than two years of budget reductions. The recent cuts meant the department couldn't hire for vacant positions, according to the department's general manager, Capri Maddox.

Also read Ken Paxton’s office ends lawsuit seeking to ban Muslim civil rights group in Texas

The department is down to 26 employees from 44 and currently has no Spanish-speaking special investigator, Claudia Luna, assistant general manager for the Office of Civil Rights, told the council on Monday. Luna laid out a spate of potential concerns that her office could have to address during the summer of 2028.

“We anticipate an increase in discrimination complaints in the area of commerce, involving hotels, restaurants, retail establishments and other public accommodations,” she told the council. “We also expect employment discrimination involving temporary workers, housing-related complaints and disability discrimination concerns, particularly during the Paralympics. ” The department wants to hire five temporary staffers and fund three additional part-time roles, including two special investigators and positions to expand community outreach.

Advertisement

The department also seeks to increase its operating budget to do more multilingual communication, according toThe asks come as private Olympics organizing committee LA28 faces ongoing pressure from advocates to beef up its ownOn Monday, Luna said that the hotline will refer civil rights complaints to the city.

“Establishing a report mechanism is only half the equation,” she said. “We must ensure the agencies receiving those complaints have the resources to investigate and respond. ”The 2026 World Cup offers a window into the challenges the department may face in less than two years’ time. The city saw a modest uptick in complaints during the two months when the city was hosting matches, Luna told the council on Monday.

It received 78 calls overall, and 1 in 4 was in Spanish. Without a Spanish-speaking special investigator, staff had to scramble to provide translation, Luna said. The World Cup was just a blip compared to the Olympics and Paralympics, which will bring millions to Los Angeles. Organizers have compared the event to hosting seven Super Bowls a day for a month.

The civil rights department plans to submit its funding request to expand its staff in the upcoming budget cycle for fiscal year 2028, Luna said on Monday. That process begins with city departments submitting budget requests to Mayor-elect Nithya Raman, who will present her budget proposal in April. Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, who represents Council District 7, pointed to the city’s strapped finances, saying the department should start planning for how it will adjust if it doesn’t get the money.

“We have to be realistic,” Rodriguez said, suggesting the city look into how it could lean on partners, such as L.A. County. The committee also instructed the city administrative officer to look into the department’s request and determine potential funding sources, including the federal government. Less clear is whether the city might ask LA28 to contribute to temporarily expanding the city’s civil rights enforcement staff.

Advertisement

LA28 is obligated to pay for city services related to the Games outside what is “normal and customary,” according to a contract with the city and an agreement approved by the City Council earlier this year. focuses on city resources at venues, and specifies that reimbursement will be for services in “direct support of the 2028 Games. ”” to award individual groups $50,000 to $100,000 for human rights work in the L.A. region.

It’s not clear if the city could apply for some of that cash. Rodriguez said Monday she did not expect help from the Olympics organizers to arrive. Capri Maddox sits on the Board of Trustees for Southern California Public Radio, which publishes LAist.com.eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere.

LAist is now 100% community funded and that means we’re taking our future into our own hands and turning to you to keep local reporting strong. You come to LAist because you want independent reporting and trustworthy local information. Our nonprofit newsroom doesn’t answer to shareholders looking to turn a profit. Instead,We are free to follow facts wherever they lead and to hold power to account without fear or favor.

Our only loyalty is to our readers and listeners and our mission: to inform, engage, and strengthen Southern California’s communities.please become a monthly member today to help sustain this mission. It just takes 1 minute to donate below.