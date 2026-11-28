Amy Poehler and Mike Schur discuss potential Dig Season 2 storylines, including new locations and romantic dynamics for Elise and Neville.

Amy Poehler's upcoming television series Dig is showing strong potential for a second season on Peacock. The show premiered earlier this week, introducing Poehler as Elise Dybelnik, an archaeologist and managing director of an excavation site in Greece. The series serves as a reunion for Poehler and Mike Schur, who previously co-created the hit series Parks & Recreation, which concluded after seven seasons.

Dig Season 2 Writing and Location Plans

Despite the uncertainty regarding a renewal order, showrunners Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin have already begun writing episodes for a potential second season. The creative duo confirmed to TV Insider that they are developing new storylines, though the setting may shift away from the initial Greek backdrop. The narrative direction will likely reflect the mobile nature of the archaeological profession, allowing for international travel.

Also read Dig Season 1 Review: Amy Poehler Leads New Peacock Comedy Series

Character Elise Dybelnik has already expressed interest in supervising an excavation in Scotland or Ireland during the first season. Schur noted that moving between different countries is simply a reality for her profession, providing a logical framework for the show to explore new environments. This flexibility allows the writers to maintain narrative freshness while staying true to the characters' professional lives.

Character Dynamics and Romantic Subplots

The relationship between Elise and her antagonist Neville Wycombe, played by Hugh Laurie, remains a central focus for future episodes. Although Neville was revealed to be stealing artifacts to fund his research, his resilience in surviving a heart attack, a fall, and a gunshot wound ensures his continued presence in Elise's life. Schur described their final first-season conversation as deliberate, emphasizing that Neville looms large over Elise's professional journey.

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Philbin expressed enthusiasm about exploring the characters as friends who trust and challenge each other, despite their differences. He highlighted the opportunity to pair up the main cast, noting that they are all single. This dynamic sets the stage for new romantic entanglements that drive both conflict and comedy within the ensemble.

Future Romantic Choices for the Cast

Mike Schur revealed that the writers are theoretically discussing how the characters might make slightly better, yet still imperfect, romantic choices in the next season. The showrunners want to see how these individuals navigate relationships after making bad decisions in the past. This approach promises to deepen the emotional complexity of the characters while maintaining the show's comedic tone.

The main cast also includes Geraldine Viswanathan as Dylan, Antonia Thomas as Clare Hughes, and Fina Strazza as Patty Borkman. Recurring actors such as Kayvan Novak, Jon Pointing, Bonita Friedericy, Jason Mantzoukas, Noma Dumezweni, and Brennan Lee Mulligan add depth to the ensemble. Guest appearances by Max Greenfield and Dan Bucatinsky further enrich the narrative landscape of the series.

Reception and Streaming Availability Details

Dig Season 1 has received primarily positive feedback, averaging a 79% score on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. The user-driven Popcornmeter sits at 69%, indicating a strong connection with the audience. ScreenRant gave the series a score of seven out of 10 stars, praising its well-defined characters and fast-paced premise.

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All 10 episodes of the first season are available to stream on Peacock. The show is rated TV-MA and features directions by Dean Holland, Rebecca Asher, Morgan Sackett, and Heather Jack. Writers Amy Poehler, Mike Schur, and Ama Anane have crafted a narrative that balances adventure with character-driven drama, setting a high bar for any future seasons.