Amy Poehler stars as archaeologist Elise DeBellnick in Dig, a new Peacock comedy by Mike Schur. Antonia Thomas, Fina Strazza, and Geraldine Viswanathan join the cast in this adventurous series.

Amy Poehler stars in the new Peacock comedy series Dig, trading her previous Indiana setting for an adventure in Greece. Poehler plays Elise DeBellnick, an archaeologist who has spent her career as the right-hand woman to Dr. Neville Wycombe, a charming yet arrogant professor played by Hugh Laurie. Wycombe frequently teases retirement but never actually follows through, leaving DeBellnick to manage the daily chaos of their archaeological digs. When she uncovers a significant artifact at a previous dig site, she decides to finally take credit for the discovery instead of reporting it to Wycombe. This decision immediately plunges her into a new world of chaos and professional complications.

Ensemble Cast Chemistry and Writing

The series benefits from a strong ensemble cast that includes Antonia Thomas, Fina Strazza, and Geraldine Viswanathan. Together, these four women embark on a journey that digs into the past while altering their futures. Their adventure takes place over the course of an unforgettable summer filled with laughs and challenges. They are joined by notable actors such as Hugh Laurie, Kayvan Novak, and Jason Mantzoukas, who add depth and humor to the narrative. The dynamic between the characters is driven by brilliant writing that clarifies their relationships and individual motivations.

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Working With Amy Poehler and Mike Schur

Geraldine Viswanathan described her first week of shooting as a pinch me moment, particularly while filming scenes with Poehler in a pit. Thomas expressed that having Poehler as a leader and co-creator felt like a dream come true, citing her inspiration from Parks and Recreation. Viswanathan noted that the script is sharp and the character dynamics are clear, which is a specialty of creator Mike Schur. The actresses praised Poehler not just as a co-star but as a brilliant mind who fosters a collaborative and kind environment on set. This supportive atmosphere allowed the cast to dive right into their roles with ease and authenticity.

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Future Seasons and Potential Crossovers

The actresses also speculated on what a second season of Dig could look like, including potential location changes and new character vibes. Viswanathan jokingly suggested that a crossover episode with her other series The Pitt would be a hit, bringing archaeology energy to a hospital setting. Thomas agreed that such a crossover would work, although she noted that The Pitt is far less comedic and more intense. They discussed how the character Clare might have an Eat, Pray, Love moment during her trip to India with Dylan. Thomas envisioned Clare being led into crazy adventures, with her Type A personality eventually giving way to a wilder, hippie-like outlook by the end of their journey.

Character Dynamics and Future Adventures

The relationship between Clare and Dylan at the end of the season sets the stage for their own kind of adventure in India. Viswanathan humorously suggested that Clare might get food poisoning immediately, drawing from her own experience in India. Thomas imagined Dylan leading Clare into various crazy adventures, with Clare trying to maintain her organized nature while going with the flow. The speculation highlights the potential for character growth and new comedic scenarios in future episodes. The cast's enthusiasm for returning to these roles suggests a promising direction for the series as it moves beyond its initial Greek setting.