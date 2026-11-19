Amy Poehler and Michael Schur reunite for Dig, a likable but underwhelming Peacock comedy set at a Greek archaeological dig. The show offers pleasant laughs and a strong cast but falls short of their best work.

Dig, the new Peacock comedy reuniting Amy Poehler and Michael Schur, is a likable but underwhelming workplace series set at an archaeological dig in coastal Greece.

The show is not groundbreaking or uproariously hilarious like their previous collaboration, but it offers an amusing, inoffensive comedy packed with kooky characters. The series follows Elise, played by Poehler, who is second in command at the dig site. The trenches primarily serve as a summer program for American undergraduates hoping to drink, flirt and occasionally uncover relics.

Also read From a pit in Pawnee to one in Greece: Amy Poehler and Mike Schur reunite for ‘Dig’

Elise Neville Dig Site Dynamics

Elise makes everything function, but her short fuse and contempt for her young charges make her less than ideal for the top spot she craves. Her mentor Neville, played by Hugh Laurie, wants her to be in charge even as he refuses to step back. He mostly makes morning announcements, absorbs the adulation of the Ugs and threatens to retire, only to stick around.

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The team also includes clueless undergraduate assistant Patty, played by Fina Strazza, and scattered Dylan, played by Geraldine Viswanathan, who is trying to make amends after ditching her friends five years ago. There is also posh preservationist Clare, played by Antonia Thomas, who helps curate the trinkets found by undergraduates. Elise is in a perpetual flirtation with the neighboring town mayor Stavros, played by Kayvan Novak.

Dylan abruptly left five years earlier before she and Elise were supposed to start their own dig together. The cast includes a who is who of character actors who show up seemingly just to have fun using goofy accents for a few scenes. Jason Mantzoukas, who pops up in most of Schur shows, wanders in with his best broad Greek accent to play a cheerful looter.

Amy Poehler Comeback Inside Out

The show marks somewhat of a comeback for Poehler, who last appeared as a voice actress in Inside Out 2 in 2024. The pilot introduces characters by having other people tell them things about their personalities they presumably already know. Neville tells Elise: I know your default setting is tough love, but please just learn to give people some grace. Clare tells Dylan: It is like you are from a fairy tale of neglected children lost in the forest.

The characters are oddly fuzzy despite these exposition-heavy introductions. The four women are on the cusp of transition. Elise wonders if she will ever go from supporting player to lead in her own life. Clare is 39 and wonders if she is ready to step out of her mother wealth shadow.

Dylan is 29 and thinks it is time to develop maturity. Patty is 19, kept in perpetual childhood but ready for life milestones. Elise is mean in the pilot but softens immediately into a variation on Poehler beloved Leslie Knope, an enthusiast in a job she takes more seriously than colleagues do. Viswanathan plays Dylan as more loosely flighty than chaotic.

Clare Patty Character Arcs

Clare personality is unclear because rich is not a real personality. The stratification of these four women does not really emerge. Strazza has a character with a fully discernible arc, written with enough specificity to lead to a fully developed performance. Patty is a broad and familiar type, but Strazza plays the bumbling naivete to the hilt.

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Patty desire for her first real friend group and first chance at love let Strazza ground the entire series. It is Strazza show, responsible for most laughs and effective emotional beats. The series complicates things when Elise and Dylan make a discovery that leads to a mystery that turns everything upside down. The show becomes more about a mystery with Don't steal cultural treasures as the underpinning than about archaeology.

Schur did far better at mystery-crafting on The Good Place. The show has a soundstage feeling and the trenches are artificial-looking. The show marks a somewhat of a comeback for Poehler. It comes across like Poehler, who is also co-creator, and Schur are phoning it in just a touch, but from them that is still a cut above many peers.

Schur Workplace Comedy Mastery

Schur has established himself as a master of workplace comedy for jobs ranging from office employees to cops to government bureaucrats to spies to dead sinners. Dig is not as stellar as Schur top work but is roughly the same level as A Man on the Inside. Several characters are cliche archetypes, like Patty. She has a handful of amusing moments, but it is trite to have a sweet doofus assistant.

She has shades of 30 Rock Kenneth. There are some funny lines, but the show elicits small chuckles more than knee-slapping laughter. So while Dig might not be as brilliant as Schur and Poehler fans might hope, there is always a place on TV for middle-tier comedy. It is the kind of show that is pleasant to watch while doing household chores, but considering the comedy giants involved, that is not the level of quality it should be.

None of the 10 episodes are bad, but the pilot is definitely clunky.