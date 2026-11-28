The Red Devils have not won a Premier League match since August.

Likely echoing most of the fans in attendance at Old Trafford on Saturday, Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted it’s “difficult to be positive” following another dismal defeat in the Premier League.midweek.

With just one win in the English top flight this season, United were desperate for three points in Pochettino’s first home match on the touchline. , the same scoreline the Red Devils suffered after going down a man against Liverpool the weekend prior. The hosts got off to a bright start against the Bees, but found themselves down 2–0 at halftime thanks to some more alarming defending.

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Two more goals conceded in the second half handed Brentford their first win at Old Trafford since 1937.