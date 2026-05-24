Different Looks at Medicine

Explore the intricacies of medicine through fictional TV hospitals, each with its own unique approach. Test your answers to determine where you fit best among the stars from 'The Doctors' series.

For the past couple of months, Prime Video has been dominated by the final installment of Eric Kripke's beloved superhero satire, The Boys. The show has featured Karl Urban's Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid's Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr's Homelander, among others, and has delivered drama and action at an intense level.

The show concluded with a 'mostly satisfying' note, according to Collider's review, leading to a shift in Prime Video's content focus. Another notable series that has been gaining traction is Off Campus, an acclaimed show based on Elle Kennedy's book series.

Starring Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, and a stellar ensemble, Off Campus has already been renewed for Season 2 and holds strong popularity on Prime Video, becoming one of the most-watched shows in the U.S. and worldwide, just over a week since its premiere. Five hospitals. Five completely different ways medicine goes sideways on television. Only one of them is the ward your instincts were built for.

Questions ranging from initial reactions to colleagues and loss illustrate different styles of working in medicine, diving into both the pressure-packed environment and the therapeutic side of it





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