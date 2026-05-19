Dietitians Warn Against 'Wholesome' Breads: Many Marketed as 'Multigrain' May Contain as Much Sugar as Candy

Bread is one of the most enduring staples of the American diet, but with supermarket shelves overflowing with dozens of varieties, shoppers are more confused than ever about which loaf is genuinely healthy. Now, dietitians have told the Daily Mail that many breads marketed as ‘wholesome’ and ‘multigrain’ may be no more than refined white sugar with some seeds sprinkled on top. Some contain as much sugar as a piece of candy, while others pack less than one gram of fiber, making them no better than ultra-processed white bread.

Bread is one of the most enduring staples of the American diet, but with supermarket shelves overflowing with dozens of varieties, shoppers are more confused than ever about which loaf is genuinely healthy.

Now, dietitians have told the Daily Mail that many breads marketed as ‘wholesome’ and ‘multigrain’ may be no more than refined white sugar with some seeds sprinkled on top. Some contain as much sugar as a piece of candy, while others pack less than one gram of fiber, making them no better than ultra-processed white bread. Processed loaves in millions of American pantries are routinely stripped of fiber during processing and loaded with ultra-processed ingredients, preservatives, and vegetable oils.

The result is a blood sugar spike followed by a crash and cravings for snacks within the hour. The good news is that no one has to give up bread altogether. The right type of loaf can be a valuable source of fiber and protein that supports digestion and appetite control.

‘Bread can absolutely fit into a healthy dietary pattern, but from a clinical nutrition standpoint, what matters most is how much the grain has been processed and how much fiber remains intact,’ Lakelyn Lumpkin, a registered dietitian at Top Nutrition Coaching, said. Registered dietitians and nutritionists have shared their top bread picks with the Daily Mail, from tangy sourdough to sprouted grain, and revealed the healthy loaves that should be a cupboard staple





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Bread Dietitians Wholesome Breads Multigrain Breads Healthy Loaves Whole Grain Bread Sprouted Grain Bread Fiber Protein Digestion Appetite Control Blood Sugar Spike Cravings Healthy Dietary Pattern Clinical Nutrition Standpoint Whole Grain Bread Sprouted Grain Bread Ezekiel 4:9 Food For Life Nutritional Punch Pre-Digested Grain Nutrients Iron Vitamin C Zinc Magnesium Protein

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