Dietitians' Top Picks for Healthy Fast Food Orders

Navigating the fast-food scene while maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be challenging. This article explores tips from registered dietitians on making healthier choices at popular chains like Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Chipotle, and Jersey Mike's.

Fast food, while convenient and often affordable, can pose challenges to maintaining a healthy lifestyle due to its tendency to be high in fat, sugar, calories, and sodium. However, by making informed choices and utilizing the tips provided by registered dietitians, it's possible to navigate the fast-food landscape and find healthier options. Registered dietitian Patricia Kolesa MS, RDN, suggests focusing on adding produce and plant-based choices to meals.

Examples include adding a side salad or fruit to sandwiches or pairing meat dishes with beans. Reviewing menus beforehand, opting for grilled items over fried ones, sticking to water, taking meals to go, and choosing bowls over burritos can also contribute to healthier selections. Samantha DeVito, MS, RD, CDN, highlights several healthy choices at popular fast-food chains. At Jersey Mike's, she recommends the roasted chicken breast sandwich for its lean protein and simple nutrition. Cava, the Mediterranean-inspired fast-food option, offers a well-balanced Steak and Harissa Bowl packed with protein, fiber, and a flavorful harissa vinaigrette. For a grab-and-go snack or light meal at Starbucks, the Protein Bistro Box provides a good balance of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Marissa Beck, MS, RDN, Founder & Registered Dietitian with REVV Health, suggests Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, and honey roasted BBQ sauce for its lean protein, fiber, and moderate sodium content. Finally, while Chipotle is generally considered a healthier fast-food option, Beck emphasizes the importance of reading nutrition facts carefully to make the best choices.





