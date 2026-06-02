Dietitian Share 6 Foods With More Omega-3s Than Fish

Also, there are three types of omega-3 fatty acids, and you need all of them for optimal health.

reveal just how essential these healthy fats are for good head-to-toe health, so it’s crucial to find ways to get enough.suggests they may play a supportive role in conditions associated with chronic inflammation is mostly found inand oils, while eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid are primarily present in marine-sourced foods, Chou adds. ALA technically helps the body manufacture EPA and DHA, but not in high enough quantities to significantly benefit our health, which is why loading up on omega-3-rich foods is so important.have become such a popular way to get your daily dose.

But if you’re sick of contending with the fishy burps that can sometimes come from swallowing this supplement, here’s some happy news for you: fish and its namesake supplement aren’t the only options for getting omega-3 fatty acids. These are some of the top foods with more omega-3s than fish.

Flax is the richest source of ALA, particularly the oil—flaxseed oil has about triple the omega-3 content that ground flaxseed does, and it's also rich in lignans, or antioxidants that may help protect against certain cancers,, a culinary dietitian based in Santa Monica, Calif. Flaxseed oil isn’t good for cooking with because it has a low smoke point, but you can add it to smoothies, dressings, or simply drizzle it over roasted veggies or oatmeal for a beneficial boost.

Use ground flaxseeds to bulk up baked goods or your morning oats, or sprinkle it on a yogurt bowl. In addition to being another robust source of omega-3s , “just 2 tablespoons of chia seeds delivers about a third of the daily fiber recommendation, making them an ideal choice for digestive health, blood sugar control, and heart health,”, registered dietitian nutritionist in private practice and cookbook author.

Chia seeds need to be soaked in a liquid in order for us to be able to digest them properly, which is why, and “they are also an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and a unique blend of antioxidants including ellagic acid and catechins that have been shown to support heart health,” Moore explains. The polyphenols in walnuts may also help with memory and cognitive function,Edamame is a beloved one, but other soy-derived foods such as tofu contribute omega-3s, as well as “folate and protein, which support energy production and overall cellular health,” says Dominguez.

Eggs don’t naturally contain it, but some brands will fortify eggs with omega-3s , and it’ll say it on the carton.

“The omega-3s are concentrated in the egg yolk, andfound that eating two omega-3 fortified eggs per day for 30 days increased the levels of omega-3s in the blood similarly to a low-dose fish oil supplement,” says Andonian. Eggs are also a good source of protein, vitamin D, brain-supporting choline, and antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin . These are edible plants that come from, well, the sea, and they’re brimming with omega-3s and a host of other nutrients.

“Kombu and nori are popular sea vegetables that provide plant-based DHA and EPA, plus high amounts of vitamin B12, which is essential for brain health, nerve function, and keeping your energy levels up,” says Moore. “Vegans can get B12 and omega-3s in one convenient bite. ”





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