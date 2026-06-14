Diet Soda and the Brain

That zero-calorie sweetener in your coffee and diet soda may not be as harmless as you think. New research reveals what sucralose could be doing to your brain.

Sucralose is found in thousands of products and is consumed regularly by nearly half of all American adults. Regular sucralose consumption is linked to declines in memory, focus, and executive brain function.soda, a sugar-free energy drink, or a pack of sweetener for your coffee, it may seem like a smart choice.

After all, the label says it has zero calories. But what you may not know is that the calorie-free sweetenerSucralose is one of the most widely used artificial sweeteners in the world. It is found in thousands of products from yogurt to baked goods to protein shakes. Nearlyof adult Americans report consuming sugar substitutes regularly.

For decades, these artificial sweeteners were considered to be completely safe. It was thought that they passed harmlessly through the body without any effects.

However, new research is challenging that assumption. When you taste something sweet, your brain expects calories to follow. Sugar works this way. But sucralose doesn't—and that may be causing real problems in your brain's hunger-control center.published just last year tested 75 adults who consumed either sucralose, sugar, or water.

Then they had brain scans which showed that sucralose increases blood flow in the hypothalamus—the part of the brain that controls hunger—more than regular sugar does. The zero-calorie drink made people's brains send stronger hunger signals than the drinks containing sugar. The study also found that sucralose changed the way the hypothalamus communicates with the anterior cingulate cortex—an area of the brain involved in cravings and reward.

This means that sucralose doesn't just increase hunger; it can also intensify food cravings.. These are the mental skills that we use to plan, focus, and make decisions. The same people who regularly consumed sucralose also showed changes in their brain wave patterns associated with reduced alertness. While this research is still preliminary, the findings suggest that what you put in your coffee every morning may affect your brain as well as your waistline.

One of the most disturbing effects of sucralose on the brain was reported in a study on human brain cells. Thisfound that long-term exposure to sucralose triggered inflammation in microglial cells. Microglia are the brain's immune cells, and are the first line of defense against damage and disease. When microglia become chronically inflamed, they can damage the neurons they're supposed to protect.

This kind of low-grade brain inflammation has been linked toa form of iron-dependent cell death. This suggests that sucralose may be directly toxic to the brain’s immune cells under certain conditions. Sucralose may also affect your brain through another pathway. This one involves your gut.

The trillions of bacteria living in your intestines, known as yourIt's important to put this in perspective. Most of the laboratory studies used sucralose concentrations that are higher than humans typically consume. Also, the brain scan and memory studies involved relatively small groups of participants.to. Multiple independent research teams, using different methods, are raising a similar concern.

Sucralose is not biologically inert. It interacts with brain circuits, gut bacteria, and immune cells in ways that could have real consequences for our mental health, especially with long-term, daily use. If you use sucralose occasionally, the risks are likely minimal. But if you ingest diet sodas, sugar-free products, and artificial sweeteners on a daily basis, it may be worth reconsidering your choices.

Whole foods that are naturally sweetened in small amounts may be a better choice for both your brain and your body. The promise of a sweetener that tastes like sugar but doesn’t cause weight gain was always too good to be true. The latest science suggests that sucralose may increase hunger signals in the brain, impair memory, trigger neuroinflammation, disrupt gut bacteria, and alter the dopamine reward pathway.

Much more research is needed, but what we already know should be enough to cause you to reconsider your choices before downing that diet soda. The Best Ways to Begin AgainSelf Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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