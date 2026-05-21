Diet rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains can help prevent weight gain during menopause

Women following a diet high in plant-based foods and low in meat and dairy may prevent weight gain during menopause. This study supports the benefits of the planetary health diet, which has been linked to lower levels of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains - and low in meat and dairy - may help women stave off weight gain during menopause, a study has found.

Following this diet, known as the low-insulinemic or planetary health diet, could prevent weight gain and even help reduce the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer. A team of researchers led by Harvard Medical School found that following the diet could help women reduce their risk of obesity, overall weight gain, and even menopause symptoms like weight gain





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Menopause Weight Gain Diet Planetary Health Diet Heart Disease Cancer

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