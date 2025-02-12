Diet Coke May Be Hard to Come by as Trump's Aluminum Tariff Bites

President Trump's tariffs on aluminum imports could lead to shortages of aluminum cans, impacting Coca-Cola's ability to supply its popular Diet Coke in cans. The company may shift to plastic bottles to mitigate the cost increase.

President Donald Trump's tariff policies could have a direct impact on his favored beverage, Diet Coke, as aluminum can shortages loom. During a recent earnings call, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey revealed that the company might need to prioritize plastic bottles due to the impending 25% tariff on aluminum imports imposed by President Trump.

Quincey stated, 'If one package suffers some increase in input costs, we continue to have other packaging offerings that will allow us to compete in the affordability space. For example, if aluminum cans become more expensive, we can put more emphasis on PET bottles, et cetera.' Quincey also stressed the importance of not overstating the tariffs' overall impact on the 'total system,' acknowledging that the price increase resulting from the tariffs is 'not insignificant,' but wouldn't 'radically change' the business. He emphasized that packaging constitutes 'only a small component' of their operations. The situation arises as approximately half of all aluminum used in the United States is imported, primarily from Canada, according to Reuters. Coca-Cola obtains its aluminum cans from Canada, meaning they would face significant cost increases if President Trump's tariff takes effect on March 12, 2025. This tariff has already begun to impact Canadian businesses, with some U.S. clients canceling orders, as reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). However, following a visit to Washington, D.C., Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, expressed confidence that Americans would resist the president's tariffs. Champagne stated to CBC, 'I think they're starting to realize how impactful this could be and how damaging it could be to America. If you say no to Canada, you're going to basically have to say yes to China or Russia. I don't think that's where you want to be in terms of critical supply chains that are essential for the defense of North America.'President Trump's executive order, 'Adjusting Imports of Steel into The United States,' aims to bolster U.S. aluminum production. Upon signing the order, President Trump asserted the nation's need for domestically manufactured aluminum, stating, 'not in foreign lands.' The White House, in a fact sheet on the president's proclamation, affirmed, 'President Trump is taking action to protect America's critical steel and aluminum industries, which have been harmed by unfair trade practices and global excess capacity.' In February 2025, President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached a one-month delay on the proposed tariffs. This agreement was contingent on Trudeau's commitment to enhance security along the U.S.-Canada border, a key campaign promise by President Trump. The order delaying the tariffs stipulated that President Trump could implement them before the agreed-upon date if Canada failed to demonstrate 'sufficient steps' to address the influx of illegal migrants and illicit drugs





