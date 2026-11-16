Diesel around the U.S. now averages $5.99 a gallon, down from a record high of $6.53 in September, according to AAA.

The national price of diesel in the U.S. fell below $6 a gallon on Monday, the first time it has been below that level in over two months. surged past $6 a gallon in September as the wars in Iran and Ukraine squeezed global refining capacity and disrupted oil flow.

The run-up in prices rippled across the economy, increasing costs for the diesel-dependent transportation, construction and agriculture industries andDiesel prices have fallen in recent weeks as the global oil market shows signs of stabilization, according to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum expert at GasBuddy.

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"Oil prices slipped to start the week as expectations of a coming supply surplus outweighed fresh security incidents around the Strait of Hormuz," he said in a report on Monday. Last week, the International Energy Agency raised its oil production forecast, predicting a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year.

The oil market is showing tentative signs of rebalancing, with global oil supplies surpassing demand for the first time since the outbreak of the war in Iran," the organization said in its November in the Strait of Hormuz, traffic through the strategically vital waterway has picked up. Shipments have largely returned to levels before the war erupted in late February, according to De Haan.

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Gasoline prices have also dropped, Tom Kloza, chief energy adviser for Gulf Oil, said November is typically a good time to rebuild diesel inventory, given that demand in the agriculture sector fades after the summer. At the same time, demand for heating oil, also derived from crude oil, hasn't fully ramped up.

"It's too early for severe winter demand to remove diesel molecules for the heating oil business," he told CBS News in an email. Kloza expects diesel and heating oil prices to ebb over the next six weeks, but warned that they could tick up around the new year as colder winter temperatures drive demand for heating oil. Live Updates: Iran says no U.N. inspections of damaged nuclear sites until war is"permanently ended"