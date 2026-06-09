Diehard Knicks fans unphased by Game 3 loss, remain confident team will win NBA Finals: ‘Knicks in six’

The San Antonio Spurs won by just four points in the heated matchup at Madison Square Garden, shattering the Knicks’ historic 13-game winning streak.

Diehard Knicks fanatics were unphased by their team’s Game 3 loss against the Spurs Monday night and are confident the orange and blue will clinch the NBA Finals.

The San Antonio Spurs won by just four points in the heated matchup at Madison Square Garden, shattering the Knicks’ historic 13-game winning streak. People react during a watch party in Bryant Park for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs on June 8, 2026, in New York City.

“I’ve been a fan all my life. Knicks in six. We are going to bring it back home with the final paycheck at the Garden,” John Murray, 50, told The Post outside MSG.

“I’m confident and I’m sure the Knicks are going to win the championship,” said Binicius Santos, 29, of Brazil, who watched the game at a nearby bar. “I think in five but I’m hoping six because New York deserves to celebrate the championship in the Garden. ”“We gotta win the next one. The Spurs are a good team, so you gotta expect they’ll win one game,” Greg Armstrong, a 62-year-old New Yorker, said.

“I’m not worried. This team has been resilient. ” A pair of friends from Harlem said they don’t mind the loss so much since now they’ll have more games to watch.

“We love basketball,” his pal Avery Banks, 32, added. “We don’t mind another game. ” But one disappointed spectator plainly stated, “F–k this. That is my reaction” and pivoted to a “Knicks in six” chant.

Several of the fans had attended watch parties, which popped up in practically every corner of the five boroughs – including official city-approved viewing events inside Central Park, Bryant Park and Brooklyn Bowl. The Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden are lit up in Knicks colors during Game Three of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs in New York City, on June 8, 2026.

The sites were a substitute after the city shot down a proposed bash outside the Garden over security concerns while President Trump attended Game 3. Law enforcement established a five-block security perimeter around the arena ahead of the president’s attendance. Anil Datwani, a 48-year-old man from New Jersey, has been confident the Knicks would emerge victorious, but was “worried about the bad luck from Donald Trump.

”David Chough, a 32-year-old Manhattanite, was one of the few people who didn’t particularly care about the president’s attendance. Thousands sworn 42nd St. between fifth Avenue and sixth Avenue during the Knicks game three appearance at Madison Square Garden.

“All that matters is the success of the team. They’re blocking out all distractions. All that matters is we try to get the W tonight,” he said. Rowdy fans outside the Bryant Park watch party created chaos, vaulting onto parked cars, taking down street signs and hurling bottles at officers who responded in riot gear.

Police had to deploy pepper spray to quell the crowd. At least six people were arrested for disorderly conduct and one for assaulting a police officer. People react during a watch party in Bryant Park for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs on June 8, 2026, in New York City.

Diehard Knicks fanatics were unphased by their team's Game 3 loss against the Spurs Monday night and are confident the orange and blue will clinch the NBA Finals. The Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden are lit up in Knicks colors during Game Three of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs in New York City, on June 8, 2026.

Thousands sworn 42nd St. between fifth Avenue and sixth Avenue during the Knicks game three appearance at Madison Square Garden.





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