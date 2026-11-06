Diego Aguilar Releases New Album After Overcoming Social Media Hate

Diego Aguilar of the Aguilar family drops a new 10-track ranchera album, addressing past criticism and celebrating Mexican traditions with collaborators like El Komander.

Diego Aguilar has officially returned to the music scene with a new album, marking a decisive end to a period of self-imposed silence driven by online hostility. The artist, a member of the prominent Aguilar family known for their influence in Mexican music and charrería, stated that years of negative social media commentary previously forced him to pause his professional career. He emphasized that the accumulated anger and fear of public judgment no longer dictate his creative output or his willingness to share his art with listeners.

Album Details and Musical Collaborations

The new ten-track project, released through indie label Machin Records with distribution by Virgin Music Latino, features a mix of reimagined classics and original compositions. Diego Aguilar describes the collection as a deeply personal journey, designed to showcase his unique interpretation of the genre without attempting to mimic other artists. The album includes renditions of iconic ranchera songs such as "Las Rejas No Matan," "A Pesar de Todo," and "Acepto Mi Derrota," each given a distinct arrangement that reflects his individual artistic vision.

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Alongside these covers, the record introduces original tracks that delve into the culture of the Mexican countryside. A standout feature is the collaboration with veteran regional music figure El Komander on the song "Canción de Rancho." This partnership holds special significance for the younger artist, who admitted that singing with one of his musical idols was an experience he never initially imagined possible, highlighting the cross-generational respect within the industry.

Overcoming Fear and Public Criticism

Diego Aguilar explained that the decision to release this body of work comes after a deliberate effort to overcome the psychological barriers created by persistent internet criticism. He noted that while he endured many personal blows and professional setbacks, he refused to let external negativity stop him from producing music. The artist clarified that there are aspects of public perception he cannot control, but his commitment to his craft remains absolute, allowing him to move forward without the weight of unresolved anger.

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He stressed the importance of authenticity in his songwriting, noting that people can easily detect when an artist is not expressing genuine experiences. Although he did not grow up on a ranch in the traditional sense, he currently resides in Tayahua, Zacatecas, at the family estate. This immersion in rural life ensures that the themes he explores in his lyrics resonate with truth and lived reality, rather than appearing as mere affectations or performative gestures for an audience.

Family Legacy and Charrería Traditions

The title of the album references an emblematic street in Tayahua, Zacatecas, where the family ranch is located, serving as both a physical and symbolic inspiration for this new chapter. The family is also well-known for Rancho El Soyate, which gained fame for its successes in the traditional Mexican equestrian sport of charrería. Diego Aguilar discussed the recent performance of the team, acknowledging the intensity and frustration of narrowly missing the National Charro Championship despite strong predictions of victory, while maintaining a respectful attitude toward the competition.

He views the preservation of Mexican traditions, including both music and charrería, not as a burden but as a natural extension of his passion. Alongside his sister Ángela Aguilar and brother-in-law Christian Nodal, he is committed to passing these cultural heritage elements to new generations. He highlighted the broader economic and social support these traditions provide to artisans, trainers, veterinarians, and horse handlers, emphasizing the communal satisfaction derived from maintaining these historical practices.

Production Insights and Creative Process

The musical arrangements for the album were handled by Alfonso De La Cruz Pekas, a songwriter known for hits with artists like Julión Álvarez and Calibre 50. Diego Aguilar praised Pekas for his extensive experience and ability to capture the essence of camaraderie found in traditional gatherings. The production aims to evoke the atmosphere of street-side drinking sessions and shared moments of joy or fatigue, creating a soundscape that feels intimate and authentic to the culture it represents.

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The creation of the collaboration with El Komander began spontaneously during a charro tournament in Puerto Vallarta. After greeting the veteran artist, Diego Aguilar contacted his songwriter friend Eduardo Gurrola to request a corrido featuring specific imagery of horsemen, chaps, and saddles. The resulting track, "Canción de Rancho," was sent to El Komander, who enthusiastically agreed to participate, solidifying a connection that Diego Aguilar considers one of the most meaningful achievements of his career so far.