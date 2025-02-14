Diddy Sues NBCUniversal Over Defamatory Documentary

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is suing NBCUniversal and production company Ample for $100 million over their documentary *Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy*, alleging the film falsely portrays him as a criminal and damages his reputation.

Sean ' Diddy ' Combs is taking legal action against NBCUniversal and the production company Ample . Combs is accusing the companies of airing false and defamatory claims in their documentary * Diddy : The Making of a Bad Boy*, which was released in mid-January.

In a $100 million defamation lawsuit, filed in New York on February 13th, and obtained by Page Six, Combs' legal team argues that the documentary falsely portrays him as a 'monster' guilty of serious crimes, 'including serial murder, rape of minors, and sex trafficking of minors, and attempts to crudely psychologize him.' The lawsuit further claims that the producers maliciously and baselessly compared him to infamous figures like Jeffrey Epstein, stating that Combs is an 'embodiment of Lucifer.' The lawsuit specifically points to an accusation made in the documentary suggesting Combs' involvement in the 2018 death of his ex, Kim Porter. While the Los Angeles County Coroner's office concluded Porter's death was due to natural causes, the documentary featured comments from Porter's ex, Al B. Sure!, who insinuated that Combs had a role in her passing. Combs' attorneys assert that NBCUniversal, Ample, and the producers of the documentary ignored their warnings in December 2024 about the false nature of the allegations. They claim the documentary's airing damaged Combs' reputation and caused him substantial financial and personal harm, especially as he faces serious charges in his federal sex trafficking trial.The trial is set to begin on May 5th, and Combs maintains his innocence, pleading not guilty to the charges. He faces a range of serious accusations, including sex trafficking, assault, racketeering, and more. Combs has been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, since his arrest on September 16, 2024. He is currently facing a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, with the possibility of life imprisonment if convicted on all counts. NBCUniversal and Ample have yet to respond to the lawsuit.If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to https://www.rainn.org





