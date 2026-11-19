Sean Combs receives a traditional Thanksgiving meal at FCI Allenwood Low on November 26, choosing turkey or tofu. This is his second holiday in custody after previous confinement in Brooklyn and New Jersey.

Sean Combs will spend his 57th birthday behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood, Low Security, on Thursday, November 26. The disgraced music mogul has been provided with a detailed menu for the holiday meal, revealing that he must choose between a traditional eight-ounce turkey portion or a tofu stir-fry. This dietary selection is part of a broader array of side dishes that mirror a standard American Thanksgiving celebration.

Standard Holiday Meal Options

Correctional staff at FCI Allenwood Low are serving a full suite of classic holiday sides to all inmates eligible for the special meal. The menu includes mashed potatoes with gravy, a candied sweet potato casserole, sage and onion stuffing, dinner rolls, and a green bean casserole. The facility offers these items to ensure that incarcerated individuals have access to familiar holiday foods despite their confinement status.

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The primary protein choice remains the most significant variable in the meal plan for Mr. Combs. While the side dishes are generally standardized across the housing units, the main course requires a specific selection from the menu. The option to select between meat and plant-based alternatives is a common feature in federal prison dining to accommodate various dietary restrictions and personal preferences.

Previous Confinement Experiences

This upcoming holiday marks the second time Mr. Combs has spent a major American holiday in federal custody. In November 2024, he was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, while awaiting trial proceedings. That period of incarceration highlighted the stark contrast between his previous high-profile lifestyle and the rigid routine of a detention center.

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Subsequently, in November 2025, Mr. Combs was transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. During that confinement, he reportedly organized and funded an inmate-led meal for over one thousand men at the facility. Working with an internal group known as Bankroll Bosses, he and other volunteers purchased food from the prison commissary to prepare and distribute the meals to each housing unit.

Contrast with Luxury Lifestyle

The prison meal stands in sharp contrast to the lavish lifestyle Mr. Combs maintained as the founder of Bad Boy Records. His former life was characterized by caviar, champagne, and exclusive events. The shift to a standard federal prison menu represents a significant reduction in quality of life and personal autonomy. Media outlets have frequently highlighted this disparity to illustrate the consequences of his legal convictions.

Reports from earlier in his incarceration suggested he enjoyed Italian-style fare on his first night at Fort Dix. However, those reports also included allegations of a pampered existence, including claims of contraband cellphones and a secret liquor stash. His legal team dismissed such reports, stating that media scrutiny of mundane prison details has reached an inappropriate level.

Legal Status and Future Outlook

Mr. Combs was acquitted on two counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering conspiracy. However, he faces other charges related to transportation to engage in prostitution, with a timeline extending into July 2025. His legal team has filed an appeal of the conviction, and they are currently awaiting the outcome of that process.

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The Bureau of Prisons website currently lists a projected release date of February 6, 2028, for Mr. Combs. Until that date arrives, he will remain under federal supervision, subject to the rules and regulations of the facility to which he is assigned. The upcoming Thanksgiving meal at FCI Allenwood Low is just one small part of his ongoing legal journey and continued detention.