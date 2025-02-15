Diddy Accused of Sexual Assault by Two More Women in New Lawsuits

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing two new sexual assault lawsuits. One woman alleges she was 15 when she was assaulted by Combs and others at a Miami party, while the other claims she was drugged and forced to participate in sexual acts at a party in New York in 2002. Combs' lawyers deny the allegations, stating the lawsuits are baseless.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh allegations of sexual assault from two women in separate complaints filed in New York Supreme Court. One woman claims she was just 15 years old when she was allegedly assaulted by Combs and others at a party in Miami around 2020. The second woman alleges that in or around 2002, she was lured to a party by Combs' associates and given drinks that made her disoriented.

She claims she was then forced to participate in unwanted sexual acts with multiple men while Combs was present. Combs' lawyers deny the allegations, calling the lawsuits 'built on falsehoods, not facts' and stating that they will be dismissed due to lack of merit





