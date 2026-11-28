Ten questions from a week of Newsweek Member exclusives, from a Movember mustache to a NATO ultimatum.

So that was the Thanksgiving that was. President Donald Trump pardoned a turkey named Freedom on the South Lawn. The American Farm Bureau Federation priced dinner for 10 at $58.63, up 6 percent on last year.

The weather pushed the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade back to Saturday. Newsweek also asked readers how they planned to get through the meal with their relatives, and the answers went from "a very large bottle" of wine to skipping the trip home altogether. Abroad, Trump sat down with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on November 19 for a three-way meeting that one longtime China watcher called a "triple nothingburger.

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" Days earlier in Abu Dhabi, Russian negotiators had handed American envoys a document demanding that NATO return to its 1997 positions. In western Ukraine, journalist Myroslava Gongadze found her 77-year-old mother without electricity for about eight hours a day, and a pot of borscht waiting on the table anyway. Closer to home, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani shaved his beard for Movember. The mustache that replaced it drew comparisons to both Super Mario and Saddam Hussein.