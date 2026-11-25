More than 100 witnesses across nine Midwest states reported a bright fireball on Nov. 22, 2026. NASA says it appeared over Traer, Iowa, raced southeast at 84,000 mph, and disintegrated near Lockridge.

FILE - A starry sky over Lake Michigan. A fireball was seen over parts of the Midwest on Nov. 22, 2026. More than one hundred witnesses in the Midwest spotted a bright fireball in the sky earlier this week.

Sightings were reported in the states of Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Indiana at 9:50 p.m. Central Standard Time on the night of Nov. 22, 2026. Data analysis from public cameras in the region show the meteor first became visible 60 miles above Traer, Iowa, racing southeast at 84,000 miles per hour, The meteor traveled 94 miles through the atmosphere before disintegrating at an altitude of 43 miles above Lockridge, just east of the city of Fairfield.

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