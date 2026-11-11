Did You Hear? Victoria’s Secret Has the Best Panty Advent Calendars on the Internet & They’re 40% off Today Only

The advent calendar that’s *really* worth your money.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ladies , I’m not sure who needs to hear this, but panty advent calendars are some of the best gifts you can invest in this year.

There isn’t a holiday enthusiast who. And sure, opening a piece of chocolate or a knick-knack every day can be exciting, but isn’t it better to have something practical you can actually use? I think so, which is why I recommendAnd since we’re in the business of gifting the cream of the crop, we’re getting our fave people the.

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With VS and PINK being the old home of the best panty deal in the mall, it makes perfect sense they’d offer the creme de la creme of advent calendars — and the best part is,where account holders can save 40% off the entire site! So not only can you save even more on these luxe panty boxes, but you can stock up on some other must-have gifts, like pajamas, loungewear, luxe lingerie, and whatever else their hearts desire this holiday season.

If you don’t have a VS or PINK account, youTake 40% off the entire site when y0u sign in with your Victoria's Secret and/or PINK membership online. Exclusions apply.. But it doesn’t stop there — both brands also offer plenty of other giftable panty packs you can easily turn into advent calendars or countdown boxes for the lady in your life .is the one to get.

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It features 12 days of chic panties that range from all-over lace ones, a few with lace trim, and a couple that are, dare I say, very sexy G-strings. And right now it’s just $54 with the sale, making each one $4.50, and that’s a steal no matter what time of year it is.is the way to go.

Similar to the one by VS, this one also has 12 lacy options featuring exclusive holiday prints you can only get with the box. Plus, with this deal, each panty is $4.50, so you might as well stock up!. It features 12 of Victoria’s Secret iconic lace-style thongs in a rainbow assortment of colors. You could easily gift this pack as-is, or create your very ownis perfect for your giftee who likes seamless or no-show undies.

It features five cheeky options that are all festive and holiday-themed. Plus, they end up being about $4 after the sale.? It features another one of Victoria’s Secret’s iconic Lacie thongs, but this time with a gold VS logo embroidered on the waistband. She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.