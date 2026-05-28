Did You Get An NHTSA Ticket? The Agency Doesn't Have Your Number, But Scammers Do

This is only the latest in a series of similar text scams allegedly involving larger government entities

It includes a message claiming the victim has an unpaid ticket.has a lot on its plate. It’s constantly investigating defect claims, reviewing crash data, and working with automakers on recall campaigns.

Now, it has a new issue to consider: scams. So it’s issuing a blanket warning to consumers across the USA to avoid getting ripped off. Thankfully, the scam and the way to avoid getting scammed are both pretty simple.usually comes in the form of an unsolicited text message. Fraudsters send a message indicating that the victim has an unpaid ticket, toll, or other violation and that payment is required.

These messages often include what appear to be genuine details at first,The scammer typically includes a clickable link where the victim can “pay their ticket” or they simply include a link that the victim will need to type into their device. The NHTSA says that sometimes, though, they’ll ask for very odd forms of payment like gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or digital payment apps. Those should set off alarm bells in the heads of most.

Frankly, pretty much all of these details should. NHTSA is a federal vehicle safety regulator — we don't issue tickets, demand fines, or text the public for money. As the NHTSA points out, it will “never text, call, or email any member of the public regarding any traffic violation. ” It goes on to remind folks that it’s a vehicleregulator.

It never issues tickets or traffic fines to drivers, period. It would be akin to getting a text from your local DOT asking for payment for a fine you never heard of. While catching and properly penalizing the scammers themselves seems impossible, the route to avoiding getting scammed is pleasantly simple. The NHTSA recommends a few specific actions, and most of them are like handling that obsessive ex from your past.

Hang up. Delete the message. Whatever you do, never ever click on links that are even the tiniest bit suspicious. Those who receive messages like this can go even further andFeds Step In After A Broken Bolt Sent Two Rivian R1S SUVs Swerving Across LanesPolice Say Autopilot Was Engaged When This Tesla Drove Into A Florida PondFerrari Threatened Luce Leakers With A $700,000 Fine, And It Worked





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