A minor 1.9-magnitude earthquake rattled the ground near Eatonville on Wednesday afternoon, according to preliminary seismic data.

The shallow quake occurred at a depth of less than a half-mile, about 8 miles north-northeast of Eatonville and roughly 21 miles south-southeast of Tacoma.

The tremor occurred at 3:56 p.m. PST at a shallow depth of 0.39 miles. According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, a 1.9-magnitude microearthquake was recorded at 3:56:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, originating just 0.39 miles below the surface. Its epicenter is located in Pierce County, approximately 7.95 miles north-northeast of Eatonville and 20.75 miles south-southeast of Tacoma. Because the preliminary data reflects an initial, unreviewed reading, seismologists have not yet finalized the exact magnitude or depth.

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It is also unclear how many people in the immediate area reported feeling weak shaking. Washington is one of the most seismically active states in the U.S., experiencing more than 1,000 earthquakes each year. Most of these events are microearthquakes measuring below 2.0 in magnitude. While shallow quakes are occasionally noticed by people directly above the epicenter, events under 2.0 generally pass unnoticed and do not pose a threat to infrastructure or trigger tsunamis.

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Seismologists will review the automated sensor readings and update the event's version status if any adjustments to the magnitude, depth, or coordinates are needed. Information in this story came from preliminary seismic data provided by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. FDA approves daily pill shown to cut repeat stroke risk by 26%