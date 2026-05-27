The San Antonio Spurs are facing their first elimination game of the postseason following a 127-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Television cameras captured Wembanyama whispering into the ears of incoming backup centers Mason Plumlee and Bismack Biyombo as they traded places on the floor. OKLAHOMA CITY - The San Antonio Spurs are facing their first elimination game of the postseason following a 127-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at the Paycom Center.

However, it is a series of late-game events and social media speculation surrounding star center Victor Wembanyama that has stolen the post-game spotlight. Trailing 120-106 with just over two minutes remaining in the contest, the Spurs checked out their starters. Television cameras captured Wembanyama whispering into the ears of incoming backup centers Mason Plumlee and Bismack Biyombo as they traded places on the floor.

Almost immediately after entering the game, both veterans delivered highly aggressive fouls to Oklahoma City guard Jared McCain. Plumlee first leveled McCain with a stiff elbow to the back during a screen, sending him to the floor. While Thunder coaches and players lobbied referees to review the hit as a hostile act, play was allowed to continue. A few possessions later, Biyombo heavily fouled McCain again, pancaking the guard on a drive to the rim.

The sequence ignited a firestorm on social media, with numerous fans accusing Wembanyama of instructing his backup centers to target McCain. Some online commentators speculated that the Spurs intended to inflict physical pain on the rookie guard ahead of Game 6, reminiscent of 1990s-style playoff fouls, to slow down his recent momentum. McCain, who was barely in the Thunder rotation entering the postseason, has stepped up heavily following recent injuries to starters Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell.

Making his first-ever playoff start, McCain torched the Spurs for 20 points in Game 5, following a 24-point performance in Game 4. While there is no definitive proof connecting Wembanyama's whispers to the ensuing hard fouls, the timing has drawn significant attention. Compounding the intrigue, Wembanyama blew off the media and left the Paycom Center without addressing reporters. The French star struggled mightily during the Game 5 defeat.

Generally regarded by NBA fans as an "ethical hooper" who plays the game the right way, Wembanyama was largely non-existent in the first half and finished the night shooting a poor 4-for-15 from the field to finish with 20 points, scoring primarily from the free-throw line. He went 0-for-5 from behind the 3-point line. Wembanyama was not alone in his offensive struggles; he and fellow All-Star De'Aaron Fox combined to shoot just 8-for-30 from the field.

Following the game, Spurs guard Stephon Castle noted that the team needs Wembanyama to be more active offensively moving forward.

"I don't think that they were the most — the more desperate team tonight," said Spurs guard Julian Champagnie after the game. "I thought they wanted the game more than we did, and we were a step late to a lot of stuff tonight. ""In the second quarter there for sure we had some times where, you know, fouls or not, we need to be more aware of when we're in the bonus," said Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson.

"If you give the ref the opportunity to call it, and now someone gets free throws and didn't really have to work to get to that... that's where numbers can get big for giving up points in a quarter. " On the Oklahoma City side, some observers noted that the Thunder shared a part in the escalating late-game tension. McCain remained on the floor well after Oklahoma City’s other top starters had been subbed out to protect their health.

Additionally, the defending NBA champion Thunder carry a reputation among critics for playing a physical brand of defense, with players like Lu Dort and Alex Caruso frequently accused of playing dirty while receiving the benefit of the doubt from referees.

"Honestly, I think, I mean, it was good hustle at the beginning of the game, and then, you know, I think we just lost the momentum at like the end of the half," said one Spurs fan after the game at the Frost Bank viewing party. "But, you know, hoping they come back. Game six is here... and even with the loss, it's still pretty fun.

" The Spurs flew back home to San Antonio overnight to rainy weather that mirrored the team's mood. The loss brings a must-win Game 6 tomorrow night at the Frost Bank Center. Despite the setback and severe weather that forced the cancellation of an official outdoor watch party at The Rock at La Cantera, San Antonio fans remain supportive of the Silver and Black.

As the series shifts to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center, the community is rallying behind the team. Among the supporters are the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco Elementary, who recently gained national attention after a video of them blessing Luke Kornet went viral. The sisters held a private watch party in their school gymnasium to keep the focus on their core mission rather than their newfound viral fame.

"It's not about us. Everything that we do is for God and for the kids that we serve," one of the Salesian Sisters said. Parents and community members hope the spotlight will bring much-needed resources to the Westside school.

"We desperately need a new bus. Our bus is done, it's died, it's toast," one school representative said.

"We need a new playground because our playground, too, it's in pretty — it's in bad shape. The kids still play on it because they're grateful for what they have, but it needs help.

" Thanks to donations from two separate community groups, eight Salesian Sisters will be sitting in the arena to cheer on the silver and black in person. Off the court, Wembanyama continues to be a positive force in the local community. The San Antonio Public Library reported that books have been flying off the shelves due to its "Read Like Wemby" campaign, which encourages youth to read sci-fi and fantasy titles based on the star's personal literary tastes.

Library officials stated that nearly 160 books have been checked out or placed on hold since the launch, and local children have frequently stopped by branches to take photos with life-sized Wembanyama cardboard cut-outs. Vice President JD Vance said that he is “extremely hopeful” that Iran will agree not to develop nuclear weapons as part of a peace deal.

The San Antonio Spurs are facing their first elimination game of the postseason following a 127-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Actor Samuel L. Jackson endorses Karen Bass for Los Angeles mayor





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