Did VisionQuest Finale End Credits Scene Set UpAvengers: Doomsday?

SPOILERS: One of the end-credit scenes from tonight's VisionQuest series finale set up Avengers: Doomsday in a very chilling way.

SPOILERS: One of the end-credit scenes from tonight's VisionQuest series finale set up Avengers: Doomsday in a very chilling way.!

" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer. Why? Because there was an end-credits scene that will have a major impact on the MCU heading into, we had a family reunion in play thanks to the wonders of magic: Vision, alongside his twin sons, Billy Kaplan/Wiccan and Tommy Shepherd/Speed. Their mission?

Also read Marvel Studios Confirms VisionQuest Finale Date As Doomsday Latverian Witch Theory Gains Momentum

To complete the family reunion by finding's Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch. Speaking of Wanda… in the second of two end-credits scenes, the spotlight shifts to a key moment from the ending of 2022'sAfter Wanda brings the walls of Mount Wundagore down around her, destroying the Darkhold across the Multiverse thanks to her sacrifice. But this time, we get to see what happened after:.

's Doctor Doom arrives, reviving Wanda from the rubble. "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your powers will be mine," he orders, before Wanda awakens – grasping for air and clearly unable to fight back. Where is all of this leading?

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To Marvel Studios') is set to play an assassin out to capture Vision and his technology, with Matalas confirming that Stashwick is portraying Paladin , a top-level mercenary on the comics side of the Marvel Universe have also joined the cast. Morais's Lisa Molinari reportedly has a close connection with Mollica's Thomas Shepherd, while Morgan is expected to play an associate ofServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

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"James Gunn made it clear he wanted DC Studios and DC Comics separate; one of the reasons why we hope the Jim Lee rumor is a bad joke. Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler returns in this week's 600th episode of NBC's Law & Order: SVU, S28E06:"Obedience.

" Here's a look! SPOILERS: One of the end-credit scenes from tonight's VisionQuest series finale set up Avengers: Doomsday in a very chilling way. James Gunn broke a lot of Peacemaker fans' hearts by"liking" a comment on his Instagram post announcing his departure from DC Studios. James Gunn made it clear he wanted DC Studios and DC Comics separate; one of the reasons why we hope the Jim Lee rumor is a bad joke.

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