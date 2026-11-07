Did Trump Learn Anything From the Midterms? We Already Have Our Answer.

A rage-driven president has picked an even angrier chief of staff.

Become a Plus MemberAfter suffering a historic rebuke in this week’s midterms, the infamously brash Donald Trump sounded almost chastened.

“We’ll, you know, look forward to working with them,” he said of Democrats inwith the New York Times. “We’ll probably work something out. ” Even as Trump emphasized his power to veto legislation, hisled some to imagine that a humbled dealmaker in chief might really be willing to play ball.

Also read 'Trump tsunami': Sen. Collins blames election loss on anti-Trump sentiment

“Donald Trump may be a bit crazy, but he is not stupid, and he is a good politician,” Sen. Bernie SandersIn the end, Trump’s conciliatory tone lasted less than three days. On Friday afternoon, the president announced that he was elevating Stephen Miller, an anti-immigrant hawk who has been with him since the 2016 campaign,about persuading Trump to back legislation that would lower costs for inflation-pinched Americans, reacted with fury.

“Stephen Miller is a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands,”It isn’t unusual for presidents to reshuffle the org chart after a midterm drubbing. But those personnel changes are usually a tacit admission that something has gone wrong, a public hitting of the reset button. After Republicans flipped the House in 2010, Barack Obama replaced Rahm Emanuel, his feisty chief of staff, with Bill Daley,.

In the wake of a brutal loss, letting certain heads roll can look like a politically savvy sop to the will of the voters. But Trump, who infamously tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat, has never cared much for the will of the voters. And promoting Miller, who is among the administration’s most despised figures, is the opposite of what most presidents would do after an overwhelming electoral beatdown.

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Even among Trump aides, Miller has an unusually long history of bigotry. In high school, heprove the athletic superiority of menzealously defended separating migrant families at the border. In the president’s second term, Miller helped architect Operation Metro Surge, the January immigration-enforcement blitz in Minneapolis that killed two American citizens whom Miller falsely brandedAt first glance, doubling down on Miller now looks like a strange choice even for Trump.

The president appears to be well aware of how extreme his adviser’s views are. As the Wall Street Journal reported this week in a midterms postmortem, Trump has privately admitted that Miller’s zeal for deportations. ” The evidence suggests that backlash to those efforts helped sweep Republicans out of power across the country this week, particularly among Latino voters.

But promoting Miller starts to make more sense when you consider who Trump is at his core: a confrontational man who managed to get elected president twice in large part by stoking divisions over immigration. Ever in search of a scapegoat for his own failures, Trump hasRepublicans’ hefty midterm losses on Susie Wiles, whom Miller is set to replace as chief of staff.

And rather than confront the reality of defeat, Trump appears to be seeking succor among his core supporters.

“Prominent MAGA figures I talked to this week cited Stephen Miller as their dream choice for chief of staff,” the Daily Mail reporter Charlie Spiering posted after the news broke. “We’ve also lived through a version of this before. In 2018, after Democrats retook the House, Trump sounded similar notes of conciliation.

“We have a lot of things in common on infrastructure,”. “We want to do something on healthcare, they want to do something on healthcare, there are a lot of great things we could do together. ” None of it ended up happening.

Instead, the president soon found himself in a standoff with Democrats over his demand that a government funding bill include money for his southern border wall, an impasse that yielded what was then the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. ,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin posted after Democrats won the House and Senate. Even Vice President J.D.

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Vance, who on Wednesday published a 600-word X post blaming the war in Iran for Republicans’ dismal midterm, showed little interest in finding common ground over immigration.

“I’m open to the idea that we should change enforcement—by focusing more on businesses that hire illegal labor, for instance,”. “But anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you. ” On Friday, Vance put out a statement congratulating Miller on his promotion. Elevating Miller isn’t the only sign that Trump plans to spend the last two years of his second term the same way he spent the first two.

Democrats won key races by casting the president as an out-of-touch billionaireon finishing his White House ballroom and erecting a triumphal arch near the Lincoln Memorial. After an election in which many votersthat “only foolish leadership will say ‘NO’ to the riches they bring! ” And even as key Trump allies seem to want the president to make Defense Secretary Pete HegsethBut the core issue of Miller’s promotion is immigration, the subject of the incoming chief of staff’s overriding obsession.

For nearly two years now, this administration’s deportation policies have broughtto communities across the country. With Miller at the helm, it would be a surprise if the next two years turn out much better. On that cheery end-of-week note, let’s pivot to my colleagues’ suggestions about how to get your weekend off to a happier start:It has been a truly wild week in politics, one that we’ll be making sense of for months and even years to come.

Need some help? Tomorrow, the Surge—Slate’s weekly political analysis newsletter—will send out its postelection edition. We got an early look, and it’s a great one.in English class. It turns out that there’s a reason the book was inescapable for so many kids.

Luke Winkie gets to the bottom of itsThere are countless American writers who have shaped the country’s literary landscape, but one famous figure rarely gets mentioned in the conversation. Laura Miller makes the case that Edgar Allan Poe—whose work deliberately eschews many of the essential themes of American literature—is actually thewas a blockbuster hit in 2003. Now, more than 20 years later, a sequel has arrived. Ironically, the inventive time-travel tale feels of a totally different era from its predecessor.

Rebecca Onion assesses some of the book’s Congratulations on making it to Friday! You’ve earned a break from the news, but I promise we’ll be back in your inbox on Monday with more. Enjoy theOnly Slate Plus members can gift Slate stories.