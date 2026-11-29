Dwayne The Rock Johnson returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston, celebrating his 30th anniversary and hinting at retirement by leaving his sunglasses and microphone in the ring.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson returned to a WWE ring for the first time in over a year at Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday night at Daikin Park in Houston, marking his 30th anniversary with the company.

Chants of Rocky rang out as fans waited to hear what he would say. The Rock recalled his journey from a dark match where a fan told him you f---ing suck to becoming the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. He called Stone Cold Steve Austin his number one on his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestlers.

Also read WWE SmackDown Results (11/27/26): A Surprising Title Change Before Survivor Series

He celebrated his mother, albeit awkwardly, and took a shot of his own tequila to make a toast to the fans who helped create his persona. He made clear there was no big announcement. He did not come to take Cody Rhodes soul, even though he said he already has it with a signature eyebrow raise. Instead, he came to thank the fans.

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Houston, Texas, WWE Universe, you are my home. I have come to say, thank you, and I love you, he said. He thanked his mother and the fans throughout, telling them he loved them. The Great One led the audience in a toast.

He said he loved and appreciated the wrestlers, the crew, and the fans for helping him become who he was. He said he loved them again and then did his patented if you smell line, letting the audience finish it. The Rock then placed the microphone in the center of the ring.

Next to it, he put down his sunglasses. He paused before exiting and walking back up the ramp. On the ramp, the stage that raised him up into the arena lowered him and took him away. As that happened, the announce team debated what leaving the sunglasses meant.

The Rock Addresses Cody Rhodes Future

Corey Graves reminded viewers that something like that typically means retirement, but Michael Cole disagreed. The only potential opponent The Rock mentioned in the promo was Cody Rhodes. He appeared to crack a joke at owning Cody's soul, but then his demeanor turned serious when he said, I already have it. His last match in WWE was a tag team bout at last year's event.

On that show, he was part of the John Cena heel turn. At that point, The Rock was seemingly headed for some sort of appearance to continue or finish that story at this year's show. Cena went on to beat Cody Rhodes at that event, doing so with the help of Travis Scott, but not The Rock. CM Punk and Seth Rollins were also part of Survivor Series: WarGames.

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WWE star Charlotte Flair emerged as MVP of the Women's WarGames match after a high-risk moonsault in her team's win. WWE paid tribute to Bronson Reed before the event as new details emerged about his death. Dragon Lee is keeping a close watch on the CM Punk and Seth Rollins dynamic ahead of their Survivor Series match, as he isn't necessarily sold on their friction. Will The Rock have another match?

Potential Opponents for The Rock

It remains to be seen, but there are plenty of talents on the roster that would make sense for him. Roman Reigns? Cody Rhodes? Pat McAfee?

The list is long. Even Rhodes has suggested that he wanted to get into the ring with The Rock one-on-one. There is still a quite amount of unfinished business there. Without saying it, The Rock intimated he could be done with the competition in the ring.

If he is, he would retire a 10-time world champion and the sixth Triple Crown champion in WWE history.