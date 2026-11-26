The U.S. Army detonated nearly 10,000 pounds of degraded lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 25. So, with Iowa farmers providing about 8% of the nation’s food supply, what does the explosion mean for food safety?

The U.S. Army provides an update after detonating 10,000 pounds of bomb-making chemicals at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

On Nov. 25 in Middletown, Iowa, the U.S. Army detonated nearly 10,000 pounds of degraded lead azide. The U.S. Army detonated nearly 10,000 pounds of degraded lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 25. After the intentional explosion, the Environmental Protection Agency said immediate testing found no toxic airborne lead above the nearby farms, homes and businesses. According to the EPA, crews are now collecting soil and water samples to test for lead contamination.

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So, with Iowa farmers providing about 8% of the nation’s food supply, what does the explosion mean for food safety? A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture told Fox that "the food supply is safe. Both USDA and FDA have proper protocols in place to ensure there are no heavy metals, including lead, in the food that enters the supply chain.