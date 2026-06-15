Did The Far Side Inspire Futurama's Professor Farnsworth?

A 1980 Far Side cartoon featuring a scientist bears a striking resemblance to Futurama's Professor Farnsworth, leading fans to wonder if The Far Side inspired the character's design.

Did The Far Side inspire one of Futurama 's iconic main characters? There's certainly a case to be made, though fans will ultimately have to judge for themselves.

It could just be a creative coincidence, of course, but Futurama's Professor Farnsworth looks practically identical to a one-off Far Side character from 1980, nearly two decades before the animated sitcom aired its debut episode. Futurama co-creator Matt Groening was a contemporary of The Far Side's Gary Larson. They got their starts as cartoonists around the same time. For over a decade before The Simpsons took off in the late 1980s, Groening wrote and illustrated the comic Life in Hell.

Gary Larson, meanwhile, debuted as a cartoonist in the late '70s with Nature's Way, which evolved into The Far Side. Larson achieved pop culture immortality first, but Matt Groening wound up changing the game entirely with The Simpsons. It's easy to recognized a link between Simpsons and Far Side, and the show has periodically shouted out its comic predecessor over the years. Gary Larson even cameoed as himself, in Simpsons form, years after his retirement.

But The Far Side and Futurama aren't often cited in the same breath, despite the fact that Larson seemingly invented a proto-Professor Farnsworth way ahead of the future show. Not only does Larson's character bear a striking similarity to Farnsworth, the early Far Side punchline that the proto-Farnsworth's illustration accompanied feels like it could easily fit as a throwaway gag on Futurama.

This Early Far Side Character Looks Exactly Like Futurama's Professor Farnsworth The 1980 Gary Larson Cartoon, Explained This Far Side cartoon comes from the very first month of the comic's publication, January 1980. For context, that means it was only published in The San Francisco Chronicle at the time, though the panel would have lived on in reprints, and inclusion in the yearly Far Side collections that helped popularize the comic in the '80s.

It features early incarnations of two Far Side staples: prehistoric characters and scientists. In this case, one of each have come together for dinner. And it's hard for Futurama fans to deny that he looks like a rough sketch of Professor Farnsworth, from the top of his cranium down to his shoes. The character's head and glasses are noticeably like the Futurama character, as is his wardrobe.

If this cartoon had come out 20 years later than it did, it would seem like an explicit reference to the scientist character on the new Fox animated series. So, the resemblance is impossible to ignore. What's curious is that this has never been widely commented on. If Professor Farnsworth's design had been an overt, intentional homage to The Far Side, it's fair to think Futurama's creative team would've acknowledged that at some point over the last 2.6 decades.

The show is jam-packed with referential humor, and its creators usually aren't shy about acknowledging their inspiration. What, then, are the other options? Is It More Than Just A Coincidence That Farnsworth Feels Like The Most





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Far Side Futurama Professor Farnsworth Gary Larson Matt Groening

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teen suspect arrested for murder of man at Northwest Side convenience storeSAN ANTONIO — A teen suspect has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a man on the Northwest Side.17-year-old Samuel Davis is currently being held on a $500,

Read more »

Netflix's 'Viral Hit' Explores the Dark Side of School Bullying and Streaming ViolenceThe new Japanese live-action series Viral Hit, adapted from a webtoon, delves into the story of a bullied student who starts live-streaming his fights to make money. It presents a gritty, realistic take on school violence, toxic internet fame, and the moral compromises one makes to survive, distinguishing itself from typical underdog stories.

Read more »

Affidavit: Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing Northwest Side store clerkA 17-year-old boy was detained for questioning at an apartment complex in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Northwest Side business, according to San Antonio police.

Read more »

Driver accused of leaving injured passenger behind after rollover crash on South Side, SAPD saysA passenger suffered major injuries after a rollover crash on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The driver is accused of fleeing the scene and leaving the injured passenger behind.

Read more »