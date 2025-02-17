Did NYC Mayor Adams Strike a Deal with ICE for Dropped Corruption Charges?

The Justice Department's decision to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams has raised questions about a potential quid pro quo arrangement. While White House border czar Tom Homan denies any deal, the timing of the dismissal, following Adams' agreement to grant ICE access to Rikers Island jail, fuels speculation.

The Justice Department took steps to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday, a day after Adams agreed to grant ICE access to the Rikers Island jail. This move has sparked controversy, with some alleging a quid pro quo deal between the Trump administration and Adams. White House border czar Tom Homan denied these allegations on Sunday, calling them 'ridiculous.' He insisted that discussions about access to Rikers Island had been ongoing for months.

Homan and Adams appeared together on Fox & Friends on Friday, where Homan stated he 'wasn't going to leave with nothing' and would be 'up his butt' if the mayor didn't follow through on his commitment.Homan characterized the conversation as 'cop to cop,' emphasizing their shared background as law enforcement officials. He maintained that the focus was on collaborating to address illegal immigration and reduce crime in New York City. The Justice Department's decision to dismiss the charges against Adams followed an internal revolt, with a prosecutor arguing that the case was hindering Adams' ability to assist in combating illegal immigration. The prosecutor, a conservative who had clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, resigned in protest, accusing Adams's attorneys of pushing for a quid pro quo arrangement.Adams, who was elected mayor in 2021 and faces re-election in November, pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming they were politically motivated. He and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, have strongly refuted the allegations of wrongdoing





