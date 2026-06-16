Did New Ranking of Defensive 'Triplets' Sell Giants Short?

Brian Burns and Jevon Holland anchor a much-improved unit, but the case for Tremaine Edmunds over rookie Arvell Reese as NY's third triplet is hard to ignore.

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imagesplaced a heavy emphasis on rebuilding their 32nd-ranked run defense from last season, and things are certainly looking up for Big Blue this year, according to a new ranking of defensive triples—one pass rusher, one linebacker, and one safety—by SI.com’s Gilberto Manzano.

Manzano ranked the Giants’ defensive triples of outside linebacker Brian Burns, inside linebacker Arvell Reese, and safety Jevon HollandBurns is an automatic and the anchor of the defensive triplets. The seven-year veteran, who was acquired by Big Blue in 2024, is coming off a career-best season in which he not only earned his third Pro Bowl berth but also posted 16.5 sacks, making this the seventh consecutive season in which he’s posted at least 7.5 sacks.

Holland, one of the big free-agent signings made by general manager Joe Schoen last offseason, tied for 22nd among free safeties last year in pass breakups in 14 games played. Holland was targeted 31 times in coverage, with opponents achieving a 58.1% success rate, the second-best percentage of his career.

A legitimate Swiss army knife who can play offball or edge, the rookie out of Ohio State offers elite closing speed and sideline-to-sideline range that gets him quickly into positions to make plays. May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese participates in a drill during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

| John Jones-Imagn Images, should help the Giants against the run, where they allowed a whopping 5.3 yards per rushing attempt for a disappointing -37.82 rush defense EPA. While we see the logic behind counting Reese in the triples, we would have gone with Tremaine Edmunds, the Giants’ other off-ball linebacker, who is a lot more of a proven commodity at the NFL level.

Signed by the Giants in free agency this past offseason, Edmunds has played eight seasons, posting 100+ tackles in every single one. The two-time Pro Bowler, who also has 43 career tackles for loss to go with 8.5 sacks, finished with 60 tackles in 310 run defense snaps last season, putting him ninth among middle linebackers.

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Zaire Barnes and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds participate in a drill during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Edmunds was also solid in coverage, where he put his size and wingspan to good use.

He finished tied for eighth league-wide among middle linebackers with 52 total tackles in coverage, that total tying him with Browns rookie and 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year award winner Carson Schwesinger. Again, Manzano's choices are not bad, but had considered the more established Edmunds over the rookie Reese, the Giants defensive triplets would have undoubtedly had an even higher ranking.





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