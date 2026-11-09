Did Cate Blanchett Just Endorse the Blue Wave With Her Latest Look?

The actor seemingly made a political statement on the red carpet Thursday night.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. Women of the Year Awards in a statement-making dress on Thursday evening.

Although the event was held in London, we can’t shake the feeling that Blanchett used her wardrobe choices to comment on the recent election in America. The 57-year-old actor arrived at the Claridge’s hotel in a dress from Mary Katrantzou’s resort 2027 collection. Known for her print work, the designer did not skimp on this latest endeavor.

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Katrantzou was inspired by kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken ceramics with mixtures colored gold, silver, or platinum, to simultaneously hide and highlight the damage. On Blanchett’s skirt, one can see these metallic lines snaking down the river of a mythical scene. Trees hang over the path, while mountains rise out of the background and waves splash over the foreground at the hem.

The artwork is, for the most part, siloed on the skirt, with its defined waist and column structure. Up top, on a fitted short-sleeved bodice, there’s just a starry night sky and a crystal-adorned neckline. The print on the skirt is also reminiscent of Katsushika Hokusai, specifically his 1831 printThis specific piece has actually been in the news lately.

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It was plastered on the front cover of the November 4 issue of theto represent the “blue wave” that hit the U.S. during this week’s election after the Democrats’ landslide victory. The staff of the Sumida Hokusai Museum in Tokyo—which houses many of Hokusai’s prints—though, were not pleased withs use.

“Hokusai depicted a powerful, dynamic wave, so to see that transformed into a parody—a kind of ironic subversion—is something we cannot view favorably,” a spokesman told the . “Ideally, we would prefer that his art not be used as a form of satire intended to disparage others. ”UniversalImagesGroup/Universal Images Group/Getty Images The museum, however, has not spoken out about the use of the image on clothing, so we don’t know how they feel about Katrantzou’s possible homage to the work.

Of course, Blanchett’s dress is not being used in the realm of parody, ironic subversion, or as a form of satire intended to disparage others. That being said, her timing in wearing the dress is notable, and it may just imply that Blanchett is pleased with the results of this week’s election.

Yes, Blanchett is Australian and is said to reside mostly in England, but her industry is global, and it should come as no surprise if Blanchett does, in fact, have opinions on the US elections and feels the desire to make a political statement. Or, perhaps, she’s just making a fashion statement with a gorgeous, printed dress. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.