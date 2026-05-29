Did California's assault weapons ban save lives in San Diego mosque attack?

California's ban on high-capacity magazines may have helped slow this month's attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego, gun control policy advisor says.

Did California’s gun laws play a part in limiting the impact of last week’s attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego? KPBS reporter Andrew Dyer says it depends on who you ask.

California's assault weapons ban may have helped limit the ability of two attackers to take lives at the Islamic Center of San Diego last week, according to a prominent gun control organization. But the executive director of a San Diego gun rights group said the fact the attack even happened is proof the ban failed.

What the two don't dispute is that the video from the attackers' livestream shows one of them using a rifle that appears to comply with California's strict gun laws. While authorities have not confirmed what models of firearms were used in the attack, representatives of the two organizations identified it as a semi-automatic Ruger Mini-14 rifle.

The alleged suspect's Ruger Mini-14 rifle is seen in this screenshot from a livestream obtained by KPBS of the attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego on May 18, 2026. KPBS is not publishing the video, which authorities have not released, the names of the two teenage suspects or their writings, where they wrote they were motivated to conduct the attack by a number of sex and race-related grievances.

They wore emblems associated with white supremacists and neo-Nazis and lashed out in their writings against women, Jewish people, Muslims and LGBTQ+ people. They wrote they were inspired by the 2019 attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed 51 Muslims. In their writings, the suspects said they wanted to replicate the Christchurch attack in San Diego. Semiautomatic rifles sold in California have to meet certain criteria that other states don't require.

The barrels must be at least 30 inches long and may not have collapsible or folding stocks. They cannot have a pistol grip behind the trigger, nor one attached at the forward part of the rifle.

"From everything I saw from the video, looked like it met those criteria and looked like a very stock firearm that you could purchase at many dealers here in California," said Steve Lindley, a policy advisor for the Brady Campaign.. He worked for the National City Police Department and spent eight years leading the Bureau of Firearms at the California Department of Justice.

"Over time it makes it easier for the shooter to have the firearm to their shoulder and in their hands," he said. "Less fatigue, and it lines up a little bit better with your eyesight. The capacity of the magazines and other features on the firearm make it more accurate and easier to use in close quarters.

" The video shows the body cam operator firing the Mini-14 until it appears to jam. He struggles to clear the chamber and appears to remove and reinsert the magazine. He works the bolt, apparently unable to chamber a new round. As the video continues, he continues to struggle with the bolt of the rifle before giving up, drawing a handgun and stepping outside.

The attackers never made it beyond the lobby, where about 100 schoolchildren and staff were inside the center. Authorities say they were delayed by the three men killed in the attack: Mansour Kaziha, 78, Nadir Awad, 57, and armed security guard Amin Abdullah. Undated photos of Mansour Kaziha, Amin Abdullah and Nadir Awad.

"Looking at the reality of this, a good guy with a gun stopped a bad guy with a gun from killing a lot of kids. Full stop,” said Michael Schwartz, the executive director of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC.

"The assault weapons ban that California has implemented clearly failed — it didn't stop these two people," he said. Schwartz described the features banned by California as"cosmetic" and that the semi-automatic rifles function the same regardless of their stock, grips or magazine size.

"The idea that ... the magazine ban stopped them from getting a high-capacity magazine ... there just isn't any evidence or proof," he said. While high-capacity magazines can't be bought or sold in California, Schwartz said anyone can travel to the next state over and buy as many as they want. Although the Mini-14 used in the attack is capable of accepting 30 or 40-round magazines, said Lindley, the shooters appeared to only have a California-compliant 10-round magazine.

"If you have ten round magazines, you have ten rounds to shoot before you need to change magazines," he said. "If you have a 30- or 40-round magazine, you can shoot 30 or 40 rounds before you need to reload. " That's important, Lindley said, because when shooters stop to reload, it gives victims time to either escape or attempt to subdue the attacker.

"If he had a bigger magazine or he had a pistol grip or whatever, it wouldn't have changed the outcome of this at all," he said. Lindley played a part in crafting more than 100 gun bills, according to the Brady Campaign. He said with so many guns in the United States, authorities can't stop shootings — all they can do is try to limit the damage. I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS.

As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.





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