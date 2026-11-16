Did Bear Bachmeier bounce back in BYU’s win over Baylor?

After six interceptions in three games, BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier responded with three rushing touchdowns and no picks in a 28-7 win over Baylor.

Provo • BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier had been uncharacteristic during the Cougars’ recent stretch of form, throwing six interceptions in losing two of three games.

After chucking just one pick in the first five games of his sophomore campaign — and a second in a 28-24 win over then-No. 2 Notre Dame that vaulted BYU into the College Football Playoff conversation — the 6-foot-2, 230-pound quarterback had become carefree with the football. That simply won’t do for Bachmeier, or offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, whose scheme is built around a power-running game, minimizing mistakes and playing complementary football.

Also read Bear Bachmeier runs for three TDs, throws for another to lead No. 12 BYU past Baylor, 28-7

Bachmeier’s final line in the 10th-ranked Cougars’ 28-7 bounceback win over Baylor probably won’t thrust him into Heisman contention: just 104 passing yards and a touchdown, with another 54 rushing yards and a career-high three scores. But the biggest issue is in the interception column: zero. Goose egg. Zilch.

Nada.

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“There’s some throws that I know he wishes he could have back,” said BYU coach Kalani Sitake of his quarterback. “But that happens in games. I think we just keep working.

“Baylor’s defense is really good, and they know how to confuse you and try to make you a little more one-dimensional. I thought when we were able to use him in short yardage and use his legs, a lot of people know we can do that. It’s the other stuff that we need to keep working on, and we’ll get there.

” In a game the Cougars had to have in order to maintain any relevance in the College Football Playoff chase, Bachmeier was stable if not spectacular. Completing 14 of 24 passes, the quarterback put up a QB rating of 108.5. And then he did what he often does best: he ran.

“That is our game plan, especially when we call his number to run the ball,” BYU lineman Sonny Makasini said. “We want to keep him clean and get him in the end zone. ” Bachmeier certainly stayed clean, taking just one sack while the BYU defense had three. He also directed an offense that held the ball for 37 minutes — 14 more than Baylor had the ball.

A big chunk of that came in the first half, when a fully-loaded ground game, which included LJ Martin and Sione Moa , scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, including an 18-play, 96-yard drive over 9:03 en route to a 21-0 lead.

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“He’s 235 pounds, he runs downhill and he runs like a back,” Baylor interim coach Joe Klanderman said of Bachmeier. BYU’s defense set the tone early with Bodie Schoonover’s first of two sacks on the game’s opening drive. Viliami Po’uha added another in the fourth quarter when Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway was finding rhythm and momentum with his offense.

The 19 yards allowed by Baylor in the first quarter were the fewest for a BYU defense since Colorado had just 18 in the Alamo Bowl in 2024. Five tackles each from Raider Damuni and Faletau Satuala didn’t hurt, nor did the Cougars’ seventh interception of the year by a seventh different player — this time from Tommy Prassas, his first since his freshman year at BYU.

“We knew that we needed to stop their explosive plays and stop No. 6 ,” said nickel Cannon DeVries. “That was a big part of our game plan. ” A big part of Baylor’s? Stopping Bachmeier.

After three first-half rushing touchdowns from the QB, it was clear that didn’t go as planned.

“He hits that stuff as hard as any runner that we’ve played all year,” Klanderman said. That was a little more characteristic of Bachmeier.