Did 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' Really Kick Off a Gen-Z Horror Wave?

Two horror movies from two under-30 filmmakers are breaking box-office records. Are we at the beginning of a movement, or the end of it?

In the span of two weeks this past May, two very different films arrived to upend the notion of will or won’t play big with multiplex audiences.

One concerns a romantic dream come true that becomes a bit of a nightmare. The other turns an industrial office space into an infinite realm of psychic dread. Both movies slot nicely into the category of “modern. ” Both take familiar genre ideas and infuse them with a gonzo Gen-Z sensibility.

And both were made on modest budgets by filmmakers under 30 who built fanbases via YouTube channels. Each of these titles have broken records for their respective studios. In space, no one can hear you scream.

Online, however, the ability to make people scream and get their skin crawling is translating to box-office numbers — and that’s now making Hollywood sit up and listen.made by 26-year-old Curry Barker, drops you into a scenario straight out of Romcomville, USA: Bear pines for his female co-worker Nikki . He thinks she’s the love of his life. She most likely thinks he’s friend-zone material, although their interactions do seem a little flirty.

On the day he plans to finally ask Nikki out on a proper date, Bear happens to pick up a novelty item at a curio shop — something called a “One Wish Willow,” which promises that if you break this so-called magical stick and make a wish, it will come true. Presented with an opportunity to finally confess his feelings to Nikki, our man screws the metaphorical pooch.

So, out of sheer frustration, he cracks the willow in half and wishes that his crush loved him more than anyone else in the whole world. The spell works not wisely but far, far too well. The scenario is an old-fashioned when-you-wish-upon-a-monkey’s-paw chestnut, the kind that’s been fertile ground for everybody from Stephen King toepisode playing on W.W. Jacobs’ 1902 short story about a severed simian hand with supernatural powers that inspired Barker here.

) The tone goes from slow-burn dread to full-on madness, escalating in a way that pays off beautifully. Other than Andy Richter, who has a small supporting part as a shop owner, the cast is made up of virtual unknowns — though Navarette, who plays the possessed young woman with a commitment that borders on obsessiveness in and of itself, will likely find herself leveling up in terms of professional opportunities.

As for Barker, his career has already gone from zero to 60. Like several prominent filmmakers working in the horror space in its second weekend, a virtually unheard-of jump. And it might have been the Number One movie in the country had another, equally scrappy horror film not come nipping at its heels.is the brainchild of Kane Parsons, a 21-year-old from the Bay Area who’d been dropping a series of faux-found-footage clips online, centered around a cryptic institute studying mysterious, physics-defying spaces known as “the backrooms.

” Those shorts — a subgenre of user-generated horror fiction known as creepypasta — attracted the attention of several genre-friendly gatekeepers, tastemakers, and, crucially,. The hipster-cool studio expressed interest in using those viral fragments as the basis of a long-form project, and the kid known as @KanePixels suddenly found himself with a lucrative deal. Parsons’ feature debut builds a woozy, minimalist mythology out of his shorts. The story follows Clark , a manager at a Silicon Valley furniture emporium.

Late one night, Clark spies what appears to be a sliver of light coming through a crack in the wall of the store’s basement. Even odder: He’s able to simply walk right through the wall, and finds himself exploring an endless series of hallways, corridors, and oddly shaped subterranean nooks. He mentions it to his therapist, Mary Though both the Philippou brothers and Fischbach are in their thirties, they navigated the internet networks in a way that showed a younger generation how you could translate digital fanbases into IRL moviegoing audiences. Not to mention that younger film fans — the kind who’ve made A24 a brand-name colossus among film nerds and crashed websites during advance ticketing for 70mm screenings of Christopher Nolan’s— now have the sort of collective purchasing pull that allows them to speak truth to box-office power.

Yes, this could be a fad — just a flavor-of-the-month anomaly before the next glut of I.P. blockbusters hit theaters like a seasonal plague of locusts. But bothhave benefited from alternative creative pipelines, organic word-of-mouth campaigns, and an overall sense of franchise fatigue that has the 18-to-28 demographic looking for other ways to entertain themselves. Your mileage on these movies may vary, but you can’t deny that they’re defining a certain moviegoing experience right now.

The question is whether this moment is going to evolve into a bona fide movement. We’d bet a supply of cursed monkeys’ paws that the answer is yes. Somewhere out there, a teenager with a Blender creation suite and a dream is hoping to become the next big thing. It’s never been a better time to make that wish come true.

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