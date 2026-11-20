A plan to rezone much of Dickinson Bayou for mixed use is drawing pushback from residents who worry it could open the door to overdevelopment along the water.

A plan to rezone part of Dickinson Bayou for mixed use is drawing pushback from residents who worry it could open the door to overdevelopment.

A plan to rezone much of Dickinson Bayou for mixed use is drawing pushback from residents who worry it could open the door to overdevelopment along the water. The proposal, put forward by Dickinson's planning and zoning committee, would create a "Bayou Mixed Use" zone along the bayou. City Councilman Joe Wilburn pushed the idea, saying it would bring commerce and tourism to the area.

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"Generally, restaurants, trinket shops; you can have a restaurant in your house. You can have a house and still have a restaurant," Wilburn said. But when the map came back from committee, the near end-to-end rezoning caught many people off guard, including other city officials.

"I did not take it that we wanted to go from one end of Dickinson to the other end and rezone the whole bayou. That part of it, I'm not happy with," Council Member Mark Townsend said.

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"We would love to see restaurants along the bayou, but just not in the neighborhoods. We have neighbors who have lived here for 50 years. Certainly don't want traffic coming up and down their way, especially those that don't live in the Bayou," Painchault said.

"We love to fish. We have a boat. We go out often, and we're trying to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city," she said.

"My knee-jerk reaction is we need to find some other ways," one resident said during public comment. Mayor Travis Magliolo said the planning and zoning committee will have a quorum when it meets again in December, something it lacked this month due to vacancies. He said he expects the committee to return with a modified proposal following this week's public comment.

"The idea is to activate parts of the Bayou. That was the main goal. The widespread wasn't something I was expecting. There is a process this goes through, and I'm letting it have its process, and I will have my day when it comes to city council," Magliolo said.