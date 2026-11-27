Dick Van Dyke, 100, was seen using a walker after an urgent care stop in Malibu with wife Arlene Silver. The actor turns 101 in December.

Dick Van Dyke was observed moving slowly with a walker in Los Angeles on Tuesday, marking a rare public appearance just ahead of his 100th birthday milestone. The legendary actor entered a Malibu urgent care facility accompanied by his wife, Arlene Silver, before emerging with bandages on his left arm.

Van Dyke Urgent Care Visit Details

Exclusive photographs captured the 100-year-old entertainer clutching his mobility aid as he was escorted to the healthcare center just before Thanksgiving. He was dressed casually in gray sweatpants and a white long-sleeve polo shirt during the Tuesday afternoon visit. Van Dyke slowly made his way back to his vehicle after the appointment, where Silver swiftly helped him into the car.

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Health Regimen and Centenarian Lifestyle

The comedic icon has maintained a rigorous fitness routine to sustain his vitality into his final century of life. Van Dyke recently shared a social media video showing himself exercising on an inversion table, urging fans to keep moving. He reportedly hits the gym up to three times weekly, sometimes dancing between machines, a habit he credits for his long-term strength.

Wife Arlene Silver Support Role

Arlene Silver, 55, has been a constant presence in Van Dyke's life since their marriage in 2012. The couple, who have been together for 14 years, frequently appear together in public settings. Silver, a former makeup artist, is widely credited by Van Dyke for providing the energy, humor, and support that help him remain young at heart.

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Reflections on Longevity and Health

Van Dyke attributes his extended lifespan to significant lifestyle changes made decades ago. He confessed to giving up cigarettes and alcohol in his 50s, noting that he recognized his addictive personality earlier in life. He stated at a charity event that eliminating these substances is likely the primary reason he is still here today.

Isolation and Future Celebrations

Despite his physical resilience, Van Dyke has expressed deep feelings of loneliness due to the loss of lifelong friends like Carl Reiner and Mary Tyler Moore. He noted that travel for events is now too taxing, forcing him to decline invitations. The actor will turn 101 on December 17, continuing to share wisdom from his new book, 100 Rules for Living to 100.