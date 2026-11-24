Dick's Sporting Goods DKS Q3 2026 earnings are in: the retailer beat Wall Street expectations in the third quarter and raised its yearly guidance.

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods jumped over 16 percent in pre-market trading on Tuesday morning after the retailer beat Wall Street expectations and raised its yearly guidance.

The Pittsburgh-based company reported net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 of $168 million, or $1.94 per share, down 7 percent from $181 million, or $2.07 per share, the year prior. Net sales in the quarter rose 23.2 percent to $5.13 billion from $4.17 billion in the year-ago period.

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JD Sports Sees Improvement in North America, but 'Civil Unrest' in France Hurts Q3 Sales By segment, the company noted that the Dick’s business — which includes Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Going Going Gone! and Public Lands banners, as well as GameChanger — had net sales of $3.34 billion, up from $3.24 billion in the third quarter of 2025.locations and three new Dick’s Field House locations during the third quarter, bringing the total footprint to 47 House of Sport and 55 Dick’s Field House locations nationwide. , Champs Sports, WSS and Atmos banners — net sales in the quarter were $1.80 billion, up from $930.91 million the year ago period.

The company added that store closures for the Foot Locker business during fiscal 2026 include 75 Foot Locker stores identified as part of the company’s review of unproductive assets. Additionally, the Foot Locker business relocated or remodeled 67 stores during the current year period consisting of 33 Foot Locker, four Champs Sports, 11 Kids Foot Locker and six WSS store locations, executive chairman of Dick’s Sporting Goods, explained in a statement that the company’s third quarter performance was driven by “another strong quarter” in the Dick’s business.

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“We’re gaining market share, and we’re very confident in our competitive position,” Stack said. “We also made progress at Foot Locker and delivered a slightly positive comp, despite a continued challenging athletic footwear marketplace. ” Stack added that the U.S. Foot Locker banner was a “particular bright spot,” with comps up over 4 percent. , president and chief executive officer of Dick’s Sporting Goods, added that the company is “proud” of its third quarter results.

“We delivered another strong quarter in the Dick’s business and saw encouraging progress at Foot Locker,” Hobart said. “Comp sales for the Dick’s business increased 2.6 percent, including a very strong back-to-school season. Athletes are responding to newness and innovation, and our increasingly differentiated assortment gives them more reasons to choose Dick’s.

” The CEO noted that the company’s House of Sport concept has “delivered strong sales, profitability and returns,” while GameChanger continues to scale and deepen its relationship with millions of youth athletes and families. And, given the company’s “continued confidence” in the Dick’s business, it is raising the low end of its full-year 2026 comp sales outlook and increasing its operating income expectations, Hobart said.

Looking ahead, the company now expects net sales in fiscal 2026 to be between $22.0 billion and $22.2 billion, withof net sales for the year between $21.9 billion and $22.1 billion, with earnings per share between $10.94 and $11.94. By segment, the company expects net sales for its Dick’s business for the year to be between $14.6 billion and $14.7 billion in fiscal 2026, which is up from between $14.5 billion and $14.7 billion.