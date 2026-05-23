Dick Cavett Makes Public Appearance After Stroke, Supports Stephen Colbert

Talk show icon Dick Cavett was seen for the first time in public since 2020 as he supported The Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Thursday. Cavett, 89, attended Colbert's final show afterparty in New York City and had a walking frame. He had a stroke in 2020.

Talk show icon Dick Cavett was seen for the first time in public since 2020 as he supported departing The Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Thursday.

He leaned on a walking frame and attended Colbert's final show afterparty in New York City alongside wife Martha Rogers. Dick Cavett's last public appearance was at a February 2020 screening of his documentary Ali & Cavett. He revealed in a 2025 interview with Nebraska Free Press that he was doing well after his stroke and emphasized that 'A lot of people cannot say that. A stroke is a wicked, wicked thing.

' He also mentioned that 'everything had come back' to him during his recovery. The Dick Cavett Show ran from 1968-1986 and during his lengthy career, the talk show host interviewed prominent celebrities like Groucho Marx, Jimi Hendrix, Marlon Brando, Muhammad Ali, Judy Garland, Lucille Ball, Jackie Robinson, John Lennon, and many others. In 2024, he starred in a music video for a song called Dick Cavett, written by New Jersey musician Marc Ribler.

The article also mentions the celebrity guests attending Colbert's final show, including Katie Couric, and how a number of fans were disappointed by a surprise appearance by Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Include Praise Thankfulness Colbert Mcgovern Wrap Doubt Disappointment News Newstext Revise Celebrity-Guests Surprising-Guest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBS Announces Stephen Colbert's Final Episode of The Late ShowStephen Colbert's final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ends economic reasons after 11 seasons

Read more »

Stephen Colbert Welcomes Celebrities for Final ‘Colbert Questioner’ QuestionsStephen Colbert, known for his satirical humor, prepared for his last episodes on 'The Late Show' with a special edition of 'Colbert Questioner,' featuring several high-profile guests.

Read more »

Stephen Colbert finally subjects himself to a ridiculously star-studded Colbert QuestionertStephen Colbert finally subjects himself to a ridiculously star-studded Colbert Questionert

Read more »

Stephen Colbert Gushes Over Wife Evelyn McGee Colbert, 32 Years into Their MarriageStephen Colbert, known for his hilarious satire as the host of The Late Show, has opened up about his relationship with long-time wife Evelyn McGee Colbert. The late-night personality shares 32 years of marriage with her and has admitted to being 'wildly attracted' to actress Michelle Williams in 2019.

Read more »