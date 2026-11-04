Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas The Getaway Disney+ Release Date

Disney+ premieres Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas The Getaway on December 4. Greg Heffley and his family face holiday disasters at an island resort.

The highly anticipated animated feature "Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway" arrives exclusively on the Disney+ streaming platform on December 4. This new holiday entry in the popular franchise follows protagonist Greg Heffley and his family as they attempt to escape their daily lives for a vacation at an all-inclusive island resort. The release date marks a significant moment for fans of the series, offering a fresh narrative that blends the signature humor of the books with seasonal cheer.

Plot Details and Resort Setting

The story centers on the Heffley family's decision to travel to Isla de Corales, a fictional tropical destination intended to be a relaxing getaway. Greg Heffley harbors immediate doubts about the trip, and his pessimistic outlook is quickly validated by a series of chaotic events. The vacation transforms into a disaster involving stolen clothing from another family, a closed-down pool, and the unintended consequence of becoming fugitives during their stay.

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Visitors to the resort face numerous comedic obstacles, including a spider crawling on Greg's head and fish swarming around him due to mistaken identity. These mishaps create a backdrop of hilarious hijinks that define the movie's tone. The narrative leverages the familiar dynamic of the Heffley family, where every attempt at leisure results in further complications and absurd situations.

Voice Cast and Creative Team

The film features a robust voice cast bringing the beloved characters to life for this animated adaptation. Jacob Isaac Peterson provides the voice for Greg Heffley, while Chris Diamantopoulos portrays his father, Frank. Erica Cerra voices Greg's mother, Susan, and Hunter Dillon takes on the role of his older brother, Rodrick. Gracen Newton plays the younger brother, Manny, adding to the family's dynamic chaos.

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Supporting roles are filled by notable talent such as Jude Zarzaur as Greg's best friend, Rowley. Fred Armisen voices the Director of Fun, Beau Bridges plays Captain Stubbard, Jeff Hiller is the First Class Flight Attendant, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia serves as the Receptionist. The creative direction is handled by Matt Danner, who directs the project. Jeff Kinney, the creator of the best-selling book series, serves as both writer and producer, ensuring the content remains faithful to the original source material.

Streaming Availability and Franchise Context

Fans can access the movie starting December 4 through the Disney+ subscription service. This release fits into a broader holiday programming strategy, which also includes the airing of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" during the '25 Days of Christmas' event. The inclusion of this new title expands the library of family-friendly content available during the winter season.

The franchise continues to grow with each new installment, maintaining its status as a cultural touchstone for young audiences. The transition from page to screen allows for a visual interpretation of Greg's internal monologue and external struggles. With a release window targeting the peak holiday viewing period, the studio aims to capture the attention of families looking for entertainment options during their break.

The combination of established characters and new settings keeps the series relevant and engaging. Viewers can expect the same blend of relatable school-life anxieties and family dynamics that have defined the books for years. The animated format offers flexibility in depicting the exaggerated scenarios that are central to the humor of the "Wimpy Kid" universe.