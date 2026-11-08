Dianne Buswell and Will Best Score 29 Despite Wardrobe Malfunction on Strictly Come Dancing

Dianne Buswell and Will Best faced a pearl-erupting dress mishap during their quickstep on Strictly Come Dancing but still secured 29 points from the judges.

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell and presenter Will Best delivered a high-energy quickstep performance on Strictly Come Dancing that ended with an unexpected wardrobe malfunction involving a cascade of pearls.

The incident occurred during their routine to Maroon 5's This Love on Saturday night when beads appeared to detach from Buswell's gown, scattering across the dance floor as the couple completed their final steps.

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Audience members and viewers at home reacted with shock, with some social media users joking that the sudden eruption of pearls looked like someone had lost a tooth or that the dress had exploded.

The Pearl Eruption Incident

Buswell and Best maintained their composure and continued dancing over the scattered beads, powering through the second half of their routine despite the hazardous floor conditions created by the loose pearls.

The couple received a score of 29 points from the judging panel, a result that allowed them to navigate the potential risks associated with slipping on the slippery surface.

Presenter Josh Widdicombe highlighted the severity of the situation when the pair returned to the judging table, noting that they were essentially dancing on ball bearings during the latter part of their performance.

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Widdicombe told Buswell that she acted like a showman by not mentioning the falling pearls, while also urging them to leave the dangerous floor immediately to avoid injury.

Judges and Viewer Reactions

Best and Buswell appeared visibly relieved as they listened to the judges comments, acknowledging the narrow escape from a potential fall on the pearl-covered stage.

Judge Johannes Radebe added to the commentary by pointing out that the couple had literally left their pearls on the floor, a remark that underscored the extent of the wardrobe malfunction.

Viewers online shared their concerns, with one person stating their heart was in their mouth and another expressing fear of a nasty accident due to the slippery conditions.

The incident drew significant attention to the physical demands of ballroom dancing and the importance of secure costumes in maintaining performer safety during high-paced routines.

Will Best Balancing Multiple Roles

This performance was part of a demanding week for Will Best, who is balancing his Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals with his presenting duties on Big Brother.

Best recently adjusted to life as a new father, welcoming his first child with partner Tobi Rose, a month prior to this television appearance.

The dual responsibilities of fatherhood and television presenting add an extra layer of pressure to his participation in the dance competition.

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Despite the added stress and the wardrobe mishap, Best continued to perform alongside Buswell with professionalism and precision.

Dani Dyer Tops the Leaderboard

Amid the drama surrounding Best and Buswell, TV star Dani Dyer secured the top spot on the leaderboard with a flawless American Smooth routine alongside dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Dyer and Kuzmin performed to It Had to Be You by Harry Connick Jr, making a dramatic entrance by sliding down a banister before launching into their slick choreography.

The performance, which exuded old-school Hollywood glamour, earned the pair an impressive 36 points, including Dyer's first ten of the series.

Judge Shirley Ballas gave a solo standing ovation, praising Dyer for her achievements and encouraging her to be proud of her performance on the Strictly Come Dancing floor.

Looking Ahead to Future Performances

The juxtaposition of these two performances highlights the varying challenges contestants face each week on the show.

While Best and Buswell focused on stability and recovery, Dyer and Kuzmin delivered a polished routine that captivated the judges and the audience.

As the competition progresses, participants must continue to adapt to new dance styles while managing physical and personal demands.

The upcoming weeks will test the resilience and skill of all remaining contestants as they strive for the coveted Glitterball Trophy.