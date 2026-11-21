Boston sports personality Jim Murray claims Dianna Russini is working on a tell-all book regarding the fallout of a recent situation, following her comments describing the last six months as heartbreaking and a nightmare. Russini also announced she will contribute to the Nobody's Safe podcast with Stugotz.

On Friday, Boston sports personality Jim Murray claimed Russini is working on a book that will delve into the fallout from her “I have a little nugget for you,” Murray said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” on Friday.

“You remember Teddy Atlas, the boxing commentator? He has an annual event around Thanksgiving. It was held last night in New York, and she was there. A friend of mine was chatting with Dianna Russini, and she’s got a book coming out … She said she’ll be talking about everything that’s gone on, is what she told my friend.

Also read Dianna Russini quietly deletes photo of her husband and kids from Instagram — after issuing bold statement on her comeback

” According to 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Big" Jim Murray, Dianna Russini is telling people she has a tell-all book in the works.

“She’s come out with this podcast. It’s been one big nothing these last couple of weeks. Maybe knows that a book is coming … She’s going to further expound on this whole situation. ”“The best way to describe what the last six months were like for me is heartbreaking,” Russini said.

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“At the beginning of this, it was a nightmare. ” She said she and her husband, Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt, deleted their X accounts after “lies” about the situation “became so out of control. ” “This was a runaway train, and there was nothing I could do to stop it,” she told People.

“Once we realized nothing was going to stop this, it became unhealthy for us to read it because it wasn’t helping us heal. It was piling on and adding to what we were already dealing with. ”Russini is also set to be a contributor on the “Nobody’s Safe” podcast with host Jon Weiner, who is popularly known as “Stugotz.

” New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to the media after an NFL game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.to fall to 5-5 on Sunday. And it appears the Patriots will be without their star quarterback, Drake Maye, likely for the rest of the season after