Dianna Russini to Launch Digital Show Next Week After Resigning From The Athletic

Former Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini will launch a new digital show next week after resigning from The Athletic on April 14 amid an internal investigation.

Dianna Russini is set to launch her own digital show next week, marking her return to sports journalism after resigning from The Athletic. A source told Page Six the project has been in the works for a while and she cannot wait to get back to what she loves.

Russini Returns To Sports Journalism With New Digital Show

The new program will air on a digital platform, according to an industry source. Russini, age 43, has informally notified personnel within the National Football League that she intends to return to work during the upcoming week. Specific financial terms for the new venture were not disclosed. An insider familiar with the deal said everyone in her industry, including officials at the NFL, has been very supportive of her decision to move forward.

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Russini served as Senior NFL Insider for The Athletic starting in 2023. She previously worked at ESPN from 2015 to 2023 before joining The Athletic. She resigned on April 14 amid an internal investigation by the New York Times-owned outlet. The Athletic said there was not a clear link to conclude that Russini used her platform to help promote Vrabel or help his teams during her time at the publication.

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However, the outlet said there are examples of Russini writing glowingly of Vrabel that in hindsight are awkward or even uncomfortable, according to Mike Semel, The Athletic's editorial director for standards and quality. The outlet also said she violated newsroom standards. The controversy began after photographs were published on April 7 showing Russini alongside New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. The images depicted the pair at the Ambiente resort in Sedona, Arizona, on March 28.

Vrabel Addresses Controversy Over Photos With Russini

They were seen holding hands, hugging in a private bungalow area at sunset, and spending time by the pool and hot tub. Both Russini and Vrabel, age 50, maintained they were at the luxury boutique resort with friends and engaged in a completely innocent interaction. Vrabel later addressed the controversy during a press conference at Gillette Stadium, promising to deliver the best version of himself to his family, the organization, the staff, and the fans.

Subsequent photos published by Page Six on April 23 showed Russini and Vrabel kissing at a New York City bar in March 2020. They are married to different partners. Support for Russini has been vocal among her peers in sports media. Jon Stugotz Weiner, her former ESPN colleague, publicly offered her a position on his show if The Athletic parted ways with her.

During a May episode of his Fox Sports Radio show, Weiner said he would hire Russini and that the offer holds forever. He stated that he supports his friends and does not abandon them during difficult professional times. Whether Russini's new venture involves Stugotz is not clear. While Russini moves forward with her new digital platform, the football community continues to watch her career developments with interest and backing from former colleagues and industry contacts.