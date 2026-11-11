Dianna Russini’s streaming debut really did break the internet — but for all the wrong reasons

A promo quoted Russini as saying, “I’m back. And I have a lot to say.” Well, not for the first 45 minutes she didn’t.

the website was pushed over its limit“Well… you broke it,” a post read.

“The premiere of The Russini Report drew a record-breaking audience today! We’re adding more seats so everyone gets in. ”Considering “The Russini Report” X account has just 2,500 followers and the official BetUS one has a marginally better 19.1K, it seems like there should have been plenty of chairs for everybody — and then some.

Also read Craig Carton slams Dianna Russini for ‘brain-dead decision’ as new show launches

The premiere’s crash is certainly an apt metaphor for the former highly paid reporter at The Athletic who resigned from her lucrative gig afterThat’s where all the best reporters interview their sources, you know. Six months later, 43-year-old Russini is back — only in a rather less impressive setting than her old TV gig as an on-air ESPN contributor. Russini is making her comeback after leaving The Athletic in the wake of a scandal.

The program turned out to be a pre-tape from what appears to be her very normal-looking home office. The decor was memorabilia on beige walls, a wooden shelf, blinds and lighting by the DMV. I thought a sports betting site might have had the cash to give one of their new marquee shows some production value. Maybe a few lamps.

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Nope. Any one of us could produce “The Russini Report,” and probably get it to actually stream on time. She began on the defense. Throwing scraps to her detractors, the host briefly and vaguely addressed the sticky situation with Vrabel at the beginning.

“Over the last few months, I have had a lot of time to think about my life and my priorities and the person I wanna be moving forward,” she said. The person she wants to be: One who works for a betting site that’s not licensed by any US state’s gaming authority, and a colleague of Dennis Rodman. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and reporter Dianna Russini stand at the Ambiente Sedona hotel in Sedona, Arizona, Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks with reporter Dianna Russini at the Ambiente Sedona hotel in Arizona on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Russini was OK. Leading an entire broadcast, rather than contributing commentary, she’s trying too hard to be casual, and is a tad monotonous. After tip-toeing around her scandal, she monologued about what happens next with Lamar Jackson, and interviewed radio hosts Damon Amendolara and Spike Eskin.

The vibe was “my very first podcast. ” Topics rapidly jumped around, and the graphics were rudimentary. If viewership really was enormous, then good for her. But based on this first effort, “The Russini Report” looks to be just more background noise.

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Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! The show started an hour late, and BetUS claimed a surge of viewers crashed the site. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and reporter Dianna Russini stand at the Ambiente Sedona hotel in Sedona, Arizona, Saturday, March 28, 2026. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks with reporter Dianna Russini at the Ambiente Sedona hotel in Arizona on Saturday, March 28, 2026.