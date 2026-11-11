Dianna Russini Returns to TV, Addresses Mike Vrabel Scandal Fallout

Dianna Russini made her return to television with The Russini Report on BetUS, addressing the fallout from her relationship with Mike Vrabel and doubling down on her commitment to her husband and kids.

Dianna Russini returned to television on Wednesday with the debut of her new show, The Russini Report, on BetUS. The premiere, which was delayed by nearly an hour due to overwhelming viewer demand, marked her first time back in the spotlight since photos of her and New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel went viral earlier this year.

BetUS Confirms Viewer Demand Delays Premiere

BetUS said the delay was caused by a record number of views on their site and that they were working on adding capacity. At the top of her show, Russini addressed the controversy that erupted over her relationship with Vrabel.

Also read Dianna Russini details media return after Mike Vrabel photo scandal

She said, Over the last few months, I have had a lot of time to think about my life and my priorities and the person I want to be moving forward and being home in New Jersey with my husband and our two little boys and being truly present. She continued, It gave me so much perspective that I didn't even know I needed. I've also had a lot of long conversations with people all around football.

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You know, some were about the game and others were just about life to the people who picked up the phone and checked in and offered both encouragement and honest advice, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. Russini added, Those conversations helped me find my way back to the work I love and back to myself, right here, hosting the show.

The premiere was her first return to the spotlight since she resigned from The Athletic, part of the New York Times, seven months ago amid the scandal. Both Vrabel and Russini have shut down speculation about their relationship. The two remain married to their respective spouses. Russini has been married to Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt since 2020, while Vrabel has been married to his wife, Jen, since 1999.

Controversy Over Vrabel Photos and Resignation from The Athletic

Vrabel entered counseling after photos of him and Russini were published in Page Six in April, showing them holding hands at an Arizona resort. Later, photos of the two kissing inside a New York bar from 2020 were also published. In a statement at the time of her resignation, Mike Semel, The Athletic's editorial director for standards and editorial quality, wrote, Regardless of whether the relationship was romantic, it was a breach and should have been disclosed.

Russini later told People, This was a runaway train, and there was nothing I could do to stop it. Once we realized nothing was going to stop this, it became unhealthy for us to read it because it wasn't helping us heal. It was piling on and adding to what we were already dealing with.

Russini Returns to Spotlight with New Show, Addresses Memes

During the debut episode of The Russini Report, her first guest was Damon Amendolara, who immediately brought up the elephant in the room by referencing Mike Vrabel memes. Before their segment on the NFL trade deadline, Amendolara asked Russini if she had seen any good memes lately. She responded, Yeah, a lot of them. A lot of memes out there, D. Thank you for reminding me.

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I will say, though, I do think the AI version of me is like an L.A. 10. That is the way I want to look, my nose is small, my forehead only looks three fingers. I'm like, This is what I want to look like. Amendolara said his favorite meme was the Patriots Tiny Desk one, showing Patriots players and Vrabel reacting to Russini playing the saxophone.

He said, To have Vrabel and Patriots playing, outstanding, and then the big reveal having you on sax, was amazing. That to me was peak apex Dianna Russini and this whole thing with the memes. Russini appeared frustrated but then shared that she played the saxophone from fourth to eighth grade. She said, It was perfect, it fit.

If I had to do an instrument, that was the one I should be playing. Amendolara added that another favorite meme was Russini depicted as the dog in the room up in flames with the words This is fine. Russini concluded, There are a lot of funny people out there. So, I hope you all have had your laughs, before moving on to football talk.

A since-deleted X post by the account for The Russini Report this week suggested that the 43-year-old will not be addressing the incident on the show. In addition to the new one-hour weekly show, Russini will write a column.