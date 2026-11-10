Dianna Russini breaks social media silence day before show debuts

If Dianna Russini is going to get anyone to routinely listen to her new “Russini Report” show, she’s going to need some scoops.

, tweeted for the first time in six months during the NFL trade deadline frenzy to provide small — but not breaking — tidbits about the Vikings’ desparate search for a quarterback.

The Athletic’s ex-reporter confirmed that Raiders starter Kirk Cousins was being viewed as Minnesota’s top target and that theKirk Cousins of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. , Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Russini last posted to X on April 2, ironically about the Raiders signing Cousins, before taking an X break while her world got turned upside down.

Also read Dianna Russini Discusses Fallout With Mike Vrabel And NFL Career Return

Page Six exclusively reported about a secret meetup with Vrabel at an Arizona resort before publishing photos of the two getting quite cozy years before at New York City bar. Russini resigned from The Athletic in April while never admitting to the alleged affair, and a multi-month internal investigation by the outlet concludedRumors recently started sprouting about her return before Monday’s reveal that she would be partnering with BetUS — an offshore sportsbook — to host a show.

“I spent 20 years chasing the stories everyone’s talking about,” she said in the X video hyping the show Monday. “Now, I get to tell them my way. Welcome to ‘The Russini Report. ’ Every week, I’ll bring you what I’m hearing, why it matters and what happens next.

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” Russini’s tweet Monday won’t be confused for a #WojBomb, but it focused on one of the biggest storylines before Tuesday’s deadline. San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Mac Jones and Brock Purdy warm up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Vikings were in desperate need of a quarterback, and Cousins, Jones and Colts QB Daniel Jones had been linked to the NFC contender.

If Russini broke the potential trade, it certainly would not have hurt her promotion efforts to land viewers Wednesday and moving forward.