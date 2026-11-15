Dianna Russini addresses absence from NFL reporting on new show

Dianna Russini got a little emotional when talking about her return to work after a seven-month absence.

Dianna Russini is back to reporting on the NFL and is opening up about her absence. On the debut episode of The Russini Report, the former insider for The Athletic began by speaking about the time away she took from her work.

“Over the last few months, I have had a lot of time to think about my life and my priorities and the person that I want to be moving forward, and being home in New Jersey with my husband and our two little boys and being truly present, it gave me so much perspective that I didn’t even know I needed,” Russini said. She then said that she had "long conversations" with people in football about the game and life.

Also read Dianna Russini Returns to X to Promote New BET US Show After Scandal

Russini also thanked the people who checked in on her and "offered both encouragement and honest advice.

" "Those conversations helped me find my way back to the work I love and back to myself right here hosting the show," Russini said. "Anyone who knows me knows I have always been obsessed with the NFL. But maybe because I wasn't around it so much the last few months, my passion for covering this league has never been stronger. I'm so grateful.

So grateful for this chance to do it again.

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" Russini's weekly live show streams Wednesdays at noon on BetUS TV, the digital platform of online sportsbook BetUS. The show will feature breaking NFL news, matchup analysis and guest interviews. She also said she will become a featured contributor on Nobody’s Safe, the podcast with sports radio host Jon Weiner, better known as Stugotz.

Dianna Russini Says the 'Lies' Have Been 'Out of Control' The Russini Report premiered seven months after she resigned from The Athletic due to photos of her and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel embracing and holding hands at an Arizona hotel being published in Page Six. There were also photos of the two at a bar in New York in 2020 and in Tennessee renting a boat in 2021. Both denied impropriety and said their relationship was professional.

A September internal review by The Athletic found the relationship created the appearance of a conflict of interest and violated the publication’s standards. Russini did not address the scandal on her show, but she spoke about the backlash in an interview with People. She said that she and her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, deleted their X/Twitter accounts because the "lies became so out of control.

" “This was a runaway train, and there was nothing I could do to stop it. Once we realized nothing was going to stop this, it became unhealthy for us to read it because it wasn’t helping us heal," Russini said.

"It was piling on and adding to what we were already dealing with. ” Before her time with The Athletic, Russini was an NFL reporter for ESPN. She worked for the network from 2015 to 2023.c began by speaking about the time away she took from her work.

“Over the last few months, I have had a lot of time to think about my life and my priorities and the person that I want to be moving forward, and being home in New Jersey with my husband and our two little boys and being truly present, it gave me so much perspective that I didn’t even know I needed,”She then said that she had"long conversations" with people in football about the game and life. Russini also thanked the people who checked in on her and"offered both encouragement and honest advice.

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""Those conversations helped me find my way back to the work I love and back to myself right here hosting the show," Russini said. "Anyone who knows me knows I have always been obsessed with the NFL. But maybe because I wasn't around it so much the last few months, my passion for covering this league has never been stronger. I'm so grateful.

So grateful for this chance to do it again.

" Russini's weekly live show streams Wednesdays at noon on BetUS TV, the digital platform of online sportsbook BetUS. The show will feature breaking NFL news, matchup analysis and guest interviews.head coach Mike Vrabel embracing and holding hands at an Arizona hotel being published in Page Six. There were also photos of the two at a bar in New York in 2020 and in Tennessee renting a boat in 2021.

She said that she and her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, deleted their X/Twitter accounts because the"lies became so out of control.

" “This was a runaway train, and there was nothing I could do to stop it. Once we realized nothing was going to stop this, it became unhealthy for us to read it because it wasn’t helping us heal," Russini said.

"It was piling on and adding to what we were already dealing with. ”