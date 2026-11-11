Diane von Fürstenberg’s granddaughter Talita marries Rocco Brignone de Brabant in lavish Mexico celebration

The granddaughter of the iconic designer got engaged to the Italian banker last Summer.

Diane von Fürstenberg, married Rocco Brignone de Brabant last weekend in an opulent bash in Careyes, one of Mexico’s most exclusive coastal enclaves and a longtime family retreat of the groom’s family, a source confirmed to Page Six.

The extravagant affair drew an international society crowd, bringing together European aristocracy, prominent business dynasties and jet-set personalities. When the bride’s uncle and aunt are Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, that should come as no surprise. Talita is the granddaughter of fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, they are pictured here in the front row of the Giambattista Valli show in Paris in 2017.

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In addition to royalty, the guest list included American socialites Cristina Cuomo and Todd Meister. The nuptials were shrouded in secrecy, with no cameras allowed and no leaked wedding photos emerging yet. Still, friends of the bride, including Tess Kemper and Caroline Bell, appear to have shared sneak peeks of their time in Careyes, offering a glimpse of the destination’s vibrant orange architecture and stunning blue ocean.

Talita and Brignone de Brabant announced their engagement in August 2025, they are pictured together here after he popped the question. Talita’s extravagant bachelorette party, which she is pictured here attending, took place on a yacht that sailed around Italian waters. The celebration, which featured a stunning firework display, “was over the top and gorgeous and beautiful,” a source told Page Six.

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Festivities kicked off Thursday, November 5, with a traditional “rompehielos,” or welcome party to break the ice, giving guests a chance to mingle before the main event. Through her mother, Alexandra, Talita is also connected to the Greek royal family and a billionaire luxury retail dynasty. The two are pictured here together in 2001.

Talita’s husband Brignone de Brabant, 26, pictured here with his new wife at the Met Gala in 2021, is an Italian banker and the founder of Laúd Tequila. Her grandfather, Robert Miller, is a billionaire and was the co-founder of the travel retail giant DFS.

As a result, the Mexican celebration was a gathering of some of the world’s most prominent society families. Her husband Brignone de Brabant, 26, is an Italian banker and the founder of Laúd Tequila. He is the grandson of the late Italian banker Gianfranco Brignone, who founded the private community Costa Careyes in Jalisco. Page Six previously reported on the socialite’s glitzy bachelorette party, which was hosted on a yacht around Sardinia and Italian coastal waters.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Talita is the granddaughter of fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, they are pictured here in the front row of the Giambattista Valli show in Paris in 2017.

Talita and Brignone de Brabant announced their engagement in August 2025, they are pictured together here after he popped the question. Talita's extravagant bachelorette party, which she is pictured here attending, took place on a yacht that sailed around Italian waters. Through her mother, Alexandra, Talita is also connected to the Greek royal family and a billionaire luxury retail dynasty. The two are pictured here together in 2001.

Talita's husband Brignone de Brabant, 26, pictured here with his new wife at the Met Gala in 2021, is an Italian banker and the founder of Laúd Tequila.