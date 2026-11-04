Diana Ross to Headline Sydney Summertime Concert in Centennial Park on March 5

Diana Ross brings her Freedom in Motion tour to Centennial Park for an exclusive Australian show on March 5, supported by Groove Armada.

Superstar singer Diana Ross is set to perform an exclusive, one-night-only concert in Sydney on Friday, March 5. This high-profile event serves as the finale for the inaugural Sydney Summertime series, taking place on the eve of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade. The legendary artist will bring her Freedom in Motion tour to Centennial Park for this special Australian date.

Event Details and Promoter Vision

Black Peach Touring is the official promoter behind this unique performance. A statement from the company highlights that the venue selection is intentional, positioning the concert at Centennial Park to maximize the cultural impact. Ducrou and Elise Huntley, the co-founders and directors of Black Peach, emphasized the significance of this booking in a joint statement.

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They described Diana Ross as an absolute icon whose decision to choose Sydney Summertime for her only Australian show represents the kind of unforgettable moment the series was designed to create. The promoters stated that having her perform one night only in Centennial Park on the eve of Mardi Gras is exactly the type of special event they aimed to deliver.

This concert marks a significant moment for the new event series, which aims to establish itself as a premier summer festival in the region. The exclusive nature of the performance ensures that it will be a singular experience for fans attending the Centennial Park venue on the specified date.

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Lineup Expansion and Supporting Acts

Diana Ross becomes the third international headliner confirmed for Sydney Summertime's inaugural 2027 season. She joins previous announcements of The Strokes and Kings of Leon as major draws for the festival. The lineup strategy showcases a diverse range of musical acts designed to attract a broad audience across different genres and demographics.

Joining the legendary U.S. artist on stage will be the British electronic duo Groove Armada. They are scheduled to perform a DJ set, providing a complementary musical experience before Ross takes the stage. The organizers indicated that additional performers are expected to be announced shortly, expanding the roster further.

The all-ages concert series is designed to be accessible to a wide range of attendees. By featuring both rock legends and electronic acts, the event caters to varying tastes while maintaining a cohesive summer festival atmosphere. This diverse programming supports the goal of creating a memorable cultural experience in Sydney.

Government Support and Economic Impact

The event is supported by Destination NSW, the lead agency for the visitor economy in the New South Wales government. This backing highlights the strategic importance of large-scale entertainment events in boosting local tourism and economic activity. Officials view the inclusion of an artist of Diana Ross's caliber as a major coup for the state.

New South Wales minister for jobs and tourism Steve Kamper praised the singer's career, noting her status as one of the most iconic performers in music history. He highlighted her decades-long career and catalogue of hits loved by generations of fans as key factors in the event's appeal. Kamper emphasized that attracting such a global star reinforces NSW's reputation as a destination for world-class live music.

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The minister stated that events like this are a powerful driver of tourism for the state. They are expected to bring more visitors to NSW, generating economic benefits for local businesses and creating jobs. This perspective underscores the broader economic rationale for hosting high-profile international concerts in Sydney.

Historical Context and Future Implications

For many fans, this performance holds significant historical weight. The dynamic diva last performed in Australia back in November 2006. Her previous Australian tour included concerts in Melbourne at the Regent Theatre and Flemington Racecourse, as well as a show at Sydney's Capitol Theatre.

The gap between her last visit in 2006 and this upcoming March 5 performance highlights the exclusivity of this opportunity. Fans who missed the 2006 shows will have a rare chance to see her live on Australian soil. This long interval between tours adds to the anticipation for the Centennial Park concert.

As Sydney Summertime establishes its inaugural season, securing an artist of Diana Ross's status sets a high bar for future editions. The combination of government support, strong promoter vision, and star power positions the event as a key entry in the Australian summer calendar. The success of this concert could influence how international artists view Sydney as a venue for exclusive one-off shows.