Diana Exhibition Reveals Final Dress at Ronald Reagan Library

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library hosts a major exhibition featuring Princess Diana's final dress and iconic wardrobe. The exhibit opens November 7 in Simi Valley with tickets at 29.95 dollars for adults.

A blockbuster exhibition featuring more than seven hundred personal treasures and dazzling designer gowns is making its debut just outside Los Angeles this weekend. The event, titled Diana: Love Life Legacy - A Life of Giving, opens on November 7 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Museum in Simi Valley. Visitors will have the opportunity to view never-before-seen memorabilia from the late royal.

The Final Goodbye Dress Details

The exhibit will unveil the Final Goodbye dress designed by Jacques Azagury, a piece of fashion history that has never been viewed by the public before. Princess Diana reportedly tried on the gown before departing for Paris on August thirty-first, nineteen ninety-seven. Pins remain in its straps in anticipation of a final fitting that would never happen. The black floor-length silk georgette dress was intricately embroidered by hand with shimmering bugle beads. It featured a plunging neckline, a slit in front, a trailing train, and delicate straps.

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Iconic Outfits and Historical Artifacts

Among the other showstoppers is Diana's iconic midnight-blue velvet Travolta dress. This off-the-shoulder Victor Edelstein creation was famously worn while twirling around the White House dance floor with John Travolta in nineteen eighty-five. That moment took place during a state dinner hosted by President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan. The show also features the original White House dinner invitation and menu from that historic visit.

Another highlight is her floral Caring dress, which earned its nickname because Diana frequently wore it while visiting hospitals and comforting sick children. The dress fetched a staggering five hundred twenty thousand dollars in June twenty twenty-five at a Julien's Auctions sale in Beverly Hills. This sale underscores the extraordinary value collectors continue to place on the late royal's wardrobe.

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Public Impact and Ticket Information

Princess Diana's famous red Warm and Wonderful Black Sheep sweater will also be displayed. The sweater features a flock of white sheep and one conspicuous black sheep. Beyond clothing items, visitors will encounter wedding slippers and the official program from her nineteen eighty-one marriage to King Charles. The exhibit will run through May thirty-first, twenty twenty-seven. Tickets to the Library during the run of the exhibit are twenty-nine dollars and ninety-five cents for adults.

Cultural Legacy and Future Outlook

The collection, making its first stop in Simi Valley, traces Diana's journey from childhood and a royal wedding to her turbulent marriage, global celebrity, and humanitarian work. It brings some of the most recognizable outfits in royal fashion history along for the ride. The exhibit spans ten thousand square feet across two levels at the Presidential Library and Museum.

This presentation gives fans a chance to get up close and personal with the enduring icon. The haunting final dress the beloved royal tried on before that fateful August nineteen ninety-seven night in Paris is expected to steal the spotlight. Nearly three decades later, the pins remain in place as a somber testament to the tragedy. The collection serves as a comprehensive look at her life of giving and global influence.